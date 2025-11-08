The Latest Teen Craze Has a Dark Edge

In more innocent times, teenagers became notorious at various times for swallowing goldfish, seeing how many people they could stuff into a phone booth (look it up, kids), and smoking lots of hash. Now, the latest teen craze has a decidedly more sinister edge: over the last few days, Muslims in their late teens and early twenties have been arrested in Michigan, New Jersey, and Washington state. All of them were at various stages of the planning of jihad mass murder plots.

The plots largely revolved around rich kids with plenty of time on their hands and a newfound, brightly burning hatred. Nineteen-year-old Milo Sedarat, according to a Thursday report in the New York Post, “bragged about being ‘the biggest antisemite in America’” and “ranted about how he wanted to murder his artist mom’s Jewish friends.” He also “menacingly posed for pictures in his $1.2 million family home with swords and knives,” while his father, a noted poet named Roger Sedarat, presumably went about his business nearby, oblivious to what his son was up to.

Another one of the teen jihad plotters is Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel of Montclair, New Jersey. He is also 19 and, as the son of a UN diplomat, quite well off, and wanted to behead people for propaganda videos. The earnest young ideologue said that he wanted the group to “do something that’s going to leave a mark in history. Something that’s gonna make them create a documentary on you on Netflix. Something that’s gonna make you have a Wikipedia page.”

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that “Saed Ali Mirreh, 19, of Kent, Washington, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI. Officials say he was in communication with seven other alleged ISIS supporters who have been arrested in the case,” including Jimenez-Guzel. The two of them “were each charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization — in this case ISIS — and one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

They were part of a plot to join the Islamic State, along with three Detroit-area Muslims, Mohmed Ali, who is 20 years old; Majed Mahmoud, who is also 20; Ayob Nasser, who is 19; and two others who are under eighteen. “They are charged with buying weapons and ammunition and scouting gay bars and an amusement park for a possible terrorist attack.” Meanwhile, the Seattle and New Jersey jihadis were formulating plans for jihad massacres at Jewish targets.

After all the hatred that has been directed against Israel over the last couple of years, particularly from people with great power and influence, this is unfortunately not surprising. The hatred burned with special heat in young Sedarat, who wrote to a friend: “I can’t wait for the day I get to execute like 10 yahood,” that is, Jews. He added: “Line up like 500 Jews and execute them in front of their wives and family. Then take all their wives [as] slaves. Imma [I’m going to] have like 10 yahood slave girls inshallah,” that is, Allah willing.

These cases raise all sorts of questions that will neither be asked (except here) nor answered. Foremost among them is, Where did these young men learn about Islam? We have been told repeatedly, ever since 9/11 and before that as well, that every Muslim in the U.S. (and all but a tiny minority of extremists everywhere else) is moderate, tolerant, and pluralistic, and finds Islamic terrorism to be a horrifying perversion of his faith.

Why, then, did all these teenagers and young men turn to jihad terror, after presumably having been carefully taught at their homes and the local mosque that it was a twisted, hijacked version of the true, peaceful religion of Islam?

Unfortunately, Milo Sedarat and Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel and the rest aren’t likely to have learned that at all. Instead, they were likely taught the Qur’an, including its frequent denunciations of Jews and calls for violence against unbelievers. They took those teachings to heart and began making plans to act upon them. Yet as “terrorism experts” ponder the causes of “radicalization” among some young Muslims, none dare to consider the possibility that they may simply have imbibed the teachings of their faith. We have been told for decades that even to consider that possibility would constitute an unacceptable “bigotry” and “hatred.”

The result of this willful ignorance, which persists all over to this day, will be that there will be many more young men who follow the path of Milo Sedarat and Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel. One day they could conceivably succeed in their goal of destroying this nation completely as a free society. If they do, many Americans will congratulate themselves, as they enter into the life of deprivation, institutionalized harassment, and second-class status that Islam reserves for unbelievers, they were never “Islamophobic.”

