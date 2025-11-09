Soviet Refugee ‘Devastated’ by Mamdani Victory

The oppressed peoples of Soviet Russia, Communist China and Vietnam, and other socialist countries once had America to look to and flee to. But where will we go if America falls?

That’s what one refugee from the erstwhile Soviet Union, New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, is wondering. New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani loves jihad and socialism. He has openly detailed his wish to abolish private property, seize the “means of production,” and much more. Indeed, Vernikov is watching her adopted nation turn into the nation she had thankfully left behind.

Speaking as part of a Fox Business panel, Vernikov said, “The former Soviet Union was a communist country, and we fled here in the ‘80s and ’90s for capitalism, for the free market economy, for the American dream.”

Her family found that American Dream, but now she sees Mamdani threatening to snatch it from rising generations with his radical policies. “We became doctors, we became lawyers. I'm a member of the government in the largest city in the world, and the idea that everything we escaped is coming here is absolutely unbelievable,” she mourned.

As Fox Business noted of Mamdani, “His platform has included a rent freeze, free public buses, universal childcare and a pilot program of city-run grocery stores in every borough.”

Businessman John Catsimatidis warned that Mamdani’s grandiose plans are unaffordable and that even increased government theft from prosperous citizens can’t fund the socialist programs — in fact, they’ll just drive more taxpayers away to less radical locales. As the great Margaret Thatcher once observed, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples’s money.”

Mamdani, meanwhile, celebrated his election victory by jetting to a luxury lefty summit in Puerto Rico and going to a pro-Hamas mosque, where the imam reportedly called the Oct. 7 atrocities a “silver lining.” This comes soon after his scandalous meeting with an imam who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center terror attack.

In 2021, Mamdani told the Democratic Socialists of America that he not only supports socialist programs like Medicare and canceling student debt, but that he has “the end goal of seizing the means of production.” That's literally right out of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Mamdani also called for an end to private property this year.

Then there’s the time Mamdani announced he’d just seize landlords’ property if they didn’t live up to the arbitrary terms he demanded:

Mamdani promised in February to confiscate privately owned buildings if landlords don't pay excessive fines or make assessed repairs. He says he'll do this on day 1. pic.twitter.com/VZcjL6XDLZ — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 8, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is a communist nightmare come true. New York City is about to turn into the embodiment of everything patriotic Americans like Ronald Reagan and Joseph McCarthy fought against during the Cold War.

