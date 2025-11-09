BREAKING: Shutdown Deal Reportedly Reached

Senators have reportedly reached a deal to end the exceptionally long government shutdown, though details have yet to be released.

Fox News reported the news on Sunday evening in an X post. “BREAKING: Republicans and enough Senate Democrats have reached a deal to end the government shutdown after 40 days, a source familiar tells FOX News,” the brief post stated. Enough Senate Democrats agreed to vote with Republicans to end the shutdown, according to the unnamed sources.

Fox News reported that the first vote necessary to reopen the government is supposed to occur Sunday night. The news comes after Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) and several Democrats proposed a continuing resolution deal that would fund the government through Jan. 30 of next year. The deal unfortunately aimed to reverse Trump administration shutdown firings of government workers.

Republicans and Democrats continue to disagree on Obamacare subsidies, SNAP, and other issues, so it is not clear which side decided to give up the primary points of contention.

The bipartisan deal previously announced did not include full concessions to the Democrats on Obamacare subsidies. The Schumer Shutdown has been a Democrat effort to secure taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens and foreign pork spending.

Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) helped broker the new deal along with several Republican senators, according to a Fox News update.

