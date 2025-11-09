Chicago Man Shoots at Border Officers as Violence Grows

Chicago witnessed yet another near-deadly attack on federal immigration officers as attacks on officers continue to rise at an alarming rate.

This time, an unknown suspect fired multiple times at U.S. Border Patrol before making his escape. Meanwhile, other thugs vandalized the officers’ vehicles, including by hurling bricks. We need more arrests, convictions, and jail sentences to put a stop to this extremely dangerous behavior.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted on X Saturday, “Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles.”

Ultimately, Border Patrol had to call in the Chicago Police Department for backup — fortunately the police from the woke sanctuary city responded — and together they cleared the scene. “The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” DHS added.

The agency emphasized:

This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction. Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end.

18 U.S. Code § 111 forbids anyone from impeding, resisting, or intimidating ICE agents prosecuting their duties.

Attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are up 1,000%, while death threats against them are up 8,000%. Any day now, a murderous leftist domestic terrorist, egged on by Democrat politicians and enraged by some mainstream media hoax, could actually succeed in killing one of the ICE or Border Patrol agents he is targeting.

Speaking of media hoaxes, one involves ICE allegedly triggering a father’s medical emergency and abusing a child while arresting a loving mother. Leftist protesters screamed antisemitic slurs and death threats against officers and their children during the arrest.

The reality? Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya repeatedly stabbed her coworker with scissors, and when ICE tried to arrest her at a vehicle stop, Ojeda-Montoya’s child was dangerously and illegally perched in her lap in the front seat. Ojeda-Montoya’s husband then faked a medical emergency but stopped when he realized that if he didn’t take his kid he’d be arrested too.

Another media hoax claims ICE raided a daycare and arrested a citizen teacher. The reality? Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano entered America illegally but obtained one of the many questionable/illegitimate “work authorizations” issued in huge numbers by the Biden administration to cover up how many illegal aliens they were allowing in. After she paid human smugglers to bring her children here, federal officers tried to arrest her. She fled and barricaded herself inside a daycare, necessitating a forced entry at the daycare to arrest her and protect the kids.

