The Christian Genocide the Media Is Covering Up: Nigeria’s Hidden War

Raymond Ibrahim | 12:16 PM on November 08, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

The genocide of Christians in Nigeria is finally getting some attention — but the mainstream media is already saying: “Move along, nothing to see here.” In the following video, we discuss: 1) What’s really happening to Christians on the ground; 2) Obama’s forgotten role in the crisis; 3) How media denial and lies have helped — and will continue to help — fuel years of bloodshed:

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

