Democrats Finally Caved and Lost Everything in the Shutdown Showdown

Democrats finally caved.

After weeks of posturing, sound bites, and hashtags, Senate Democrats folded like a cheap lawn chair. The government will reopen after a handful of Democrats finally agreed to vote with Republicans to end the shutdown—without giving Chuck Schumer and his caucus anything close to a win.

Advertisement

This is what capitulation looks like, and the left knows it.

The deal is simple. Schumer’s caucus agreed to advance a package of spending bills that will reopen the government and extend funding through January.

That’s it.

No sweeping policy concessions, no big wins tucked into the fine print, no “historic framework” or “moral victory.” Just a basic continuing resolution, dressed up with some boilerplate back pay for furloughed workers and funding for food assistance through next fall. In other words, exactly what Republicans had put on the table before the Democrats decided to make a scene.

This shutdown began because Schumer thought he could strongarm the GOP into extending Obamacare subsidies that were set to expire and repealing Medicaid reforms that closed a loophole handing out free healthcare to illegal immigrants. President Trump and Republican leaders had already said they planned to address those subsidies separately, aiming to rein them in and curb abuse. But Schumer wanted drama. He shut down the government over it, thinking Republicans would blink.

They didn’t.

After 40 days of a shutdown over a laundry list of demands, Democrats have nothing to show for it. Their only “win” is a vague promise of a future vote on Obamacare subsidies in December—a meaningless gesture that even they know is dead on arrival.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Here’s How Obamacare Really Works, and It’s Disgusting

If you want to know how bad this looks for the Democrats, just scroll through social media. The left is in full meltdown. Harry Sisson called the outcome “absolutely pathetic” and accused his party of surrendering to a “wannabe dictator.” Gavin Newsom chimed in with a simple “Pathetic.” Rep. Ro Khanna threw Schumer under the bus, saying he “should be replaced” for failing to protect ObamaCare and rein in healthcare costs.

And then there’s Bernie Sanders. He was furious.

“Tonight, eight Democrats voted with the Republicans to allow them to go forward on this, uh, Continuing Resolution,” Sanders said in a video posted to social media. “And to my mind, this was a very, very bad vote.”

Behind all the drama and doomsaying, the reality is plain: they overplayed their hand and lost.

The Senate Democrats who broke ranks are probably safe from any political backlash—for now. They include Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Jacky Rosen (D-N.M.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and the retiring Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). House Democrats, on the other hand, will be stuck defending this failed strategy heading into the next election—and they know it.

Advertisement

So here we are again, with Democrats walking away empty-handed from a shutdown they caused. They lit the fire, watched it burn, and then walked out pretending it was all part of the plan. The American people weren’t fooled this time. The Republicans stood firm, the government will reopen, and the Democrats gave up everything for nothing. When even their own side is calling them pathetic, you know it’s over.

Editor’s Note: Senate Democrats caved and the Schumer Shutdown is nearly over. That means your time to join PJ Media VIP for 74% is nearly over.

Sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. Hurry before it’s too late!