Here’s How Obamacare Really Works, and It’s Disgusting

It’s been over 15 years since Democrats passed Obamacare under the promise that it would make healthcare affordable. Americans were supposed to save money, keep their doctors, and finally get a system that worked for them instead of the big insurance companies.

Today, those promises look like a sick joke.

A recent post shared by our sister site Twitchy highlights how the Obamacare boondoggle really works, and why it doesn’t actually work for the people. Instead, it was built to enrich the healthcare industry, and the numbers prove it. Let me give you a rundown of how it works, if you can stomach learning how the sausage is made.

Every year, the federal government quietly funnels around $40 billion straight to insurance companies through cost-sharing reduction subsidies. These payments get sent automatically. There’s no congressional vote, no annual debate, no accountability. The money just flows. Meanwhile, everyday Americans still face insane deductibles and co-pays high enough to make anyone think twice before setting foot in a doctor’s office. The supposed "affordability" is an illusion built on taxpayer-funded handouts that prop up corporate profits.

Nonprofit hospitals, the ones constantly waving the banner of community service, aren’t exactly hurting, either. They rake in more than $125 billion every year in tax breaks because of their “nonprofit” status. That means they skip out on property, income, and sales taxes, while still cashing in from every direction. Medicare alone overpays them by another $28 billion each year, and hospitals charge anywhere from 60–80% more than independent doctors for the exact same procedures.

Take a look at where the money actually goes. These so-called nonprofits pay their CEOs multimillion-dollar salaries, spend billions lobbying politicians, and buy up independent medical practices to crush competition. And when regular Americans can’t pay their inflated hospital bills, these hospitals drag them into court. They invest huge sums to grow their stock portfolios, yet claim to operate for the public good.

Does that sound charitable to you?

Make no mistake about it, the system bleeds Americans dry. We pay three times for healthcare. Once through taxes that subsidize insurance companies and hospitals. Then again through our monthly insurance premiums. And a third time when the hospital bills finally arrive.

It’s the perfect setup—for them.

Meanwhile, nearly $200 billion a year flows to insurers and hospitals in the name of making healthcare “more affordable,” yet medical care remains out of reach for millions. The winners are always the same group: lawmakers, health insurance executives, and hospital system CEOs. The losers are the rest of us—families and workers who can’t afford the care they’ve already been taxed to pay for, even though we were promised that we’d be saving money because of this system. I spend thousands of dollars a year for coverage that doesn’t cover diddly squat until I max out my deductible.

I can still remember how much cheaper insurance was and how much more was covered before Obamacare was passed.

Democrats own this mess from start to finish. Remember, every single one of them voted for Obamacare. Not a single Republican did. Nancy Pelosi famously said back in the debate over the bill, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Well, we’ve found out. And what’s inside isn’t reform—it’s rot. The entire structure depends on endless subsidies to keep the illusion of affordability alive. Without them, the program collapses under its own weight. With them, Americans just keep getting screwed.

And make no mistake, Democrats will defend this broken system at any cost.

They’ve proven they’ll even threaten a government shutdown if it means keeping the money flowing to their favorite industries. When Democrats talk about protecting healthcare funding, they're really protecting the billion-dollar interests behind it. The same politicians who claim to fight for working families are guarding the financial lifelines of corporations that gouge those very families at the doctor’s office. Affordable healthcare? That was never the goal. Keeping the cash pipeline open to the right people—that’s Obamacare in a nutshell.

