Police Officer Under Investigation for Calling a Man a Man

Tucker, Georgia, is an eastern Atlanta suburb, located in the ultra-woke Dekalb County, so this story may not come as a surprise, but it's infuriating a lot of people, so I thought I'd share.

It all started a few weeks ago with a man who identifies as a woman by the name of Sasha Swinson. He was at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, a place he claims he frequents regularly, and had just used the bathroom. The women's bathroom. When he stepped outside, a DeKalb County police officer allegedly told him that he needed to use the men's bathroom next time as there were women and young girls in the other. As you can imagine, that didn't sit well with Swinson.

"I use the restroom, the women’s restroom, like I have been for months, if not years," Swinson told local news outlets. "He says, 'Excuse me, sir.' So, misgendering me right away, just goes, 'But you're not a woman. That's obvious.'"

In case you're curious about just how obvious that was, here's a video of Swinson enjoying his 15 minutes of fame as he complains about the situation. Even I didn't expect that voice to come out that deep.

A DeKalb County police officer confronted transgender man Sasha Swinson in a Tucker, Georgia library women’s bathroom, telling her, "You're not a woman, that's obvious," while stressing his responsibility to protect women and girls. pic.twitter.com/KEjwhvEpIL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 9, 2025

According to Swinson, he tried to explain to the officer that he is a "transgender woman," which he says made the officer angry. He said the confrontation eventually caused a scene, and he tried to "calm things down." Finally, he just nodded and walked off.

According to Reduxx magazine, "After leaving the library, Swinson contacted his pastor, Matt O’Rear of St. Luke Lutheran Church, who encouraged him to report the incident to the library. A library employee apologized to Swinson in writing and forwarded the complaint to leadership, who then relayed it to the police department."

For what it's worth, Pastor O'Rear is a "he/him" who lives in Atlanta with his husband. I'm sure there was no bias at all in his encouragement.

Fox 5 in Atlanta reports that the DeKalb County Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the officer's words and actions and "remains dedicated to treating all members of our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism."

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson believes it's a "teachable moment" for the entire county. "DeKalb County strongly supports our LGBTQ+ community, and we embrace the right to express one’s sexual orientation and gender identity. This isolated incident has presented a teachable moment and an opportunity to review our policies and training, to ensure best practices. As a result of the incident, we are reviewing our educational curriculum and laws to ensure our LGBTQ+ community is protected and feels welcomed in DeKalb County," she said in a statement.

"I'm not looking for this guy to be fired. I'm not looking for him to be really punished in any way. I just hope that this is an opportunity for education," Swinson said of the officer. "Men have never needed to dress up like women as a pretext for assault."

Both Fox and Reduxx point out that Georgia does not have any laws against allowing "trans" folks to use whatever bathroom they like. Reduxx also says that Equality, an LGBTetc. advocacy organization, is pushing for the police department to adopt an LGBTQetc. liaison. Reduxx also dug around in Swinson's history and found some questionable material involving "cross-dressing minors" on what it alleges is his Pinterest profile.

I don't have much to add. I totally side with the officer. As a woman, I don't want to share a bathroom with a man, even if he puts on lipstick and calls himself a woman. If I had a daughter, I'd certainly not want her to have to do the same. It has nothing to do with assault, as Swinson implies, and everything to do with comfort. There have been times in my life when I've gone into a woman's bathroom just to get away from a man who was leering at me. Now, he could just follow me inside without question. Bathrooms, locker rooms, etc. should be safe spaces for women. Real women.

