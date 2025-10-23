The Morning Briefing: Too Bad ICE Agents Can't Round Up Dems Who Are Trying to Get Them Killed

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Qwyzwelf felt that the McLean Stevenson Appreciation Society was finally ready for his take on blood sausage canapés at its annual silent auction.

Here we are again, another discussion about how far off the reservation the Democrats have gone when it comes to their everyday approach to politics. I mean, it's really Cuckoo Land over there. I know that things started to get squirrely when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama became president, but the combination of knowing that they had to throw in with the addled puppet Joe Biden all the while worrying about the return of President Trump broke them in ways that I'm sure can't be healed.

Put more succinctly: there won't be a Kumbaya grand unity moment for the United States of America. Heck, if the ChiComs invaded tomorrow, my money's on the Dems all starting Duolingo Mandarin streaks rather than working with Republicans to save the country.

There were always elements in the Democratic Party that fancied turning the occasional criminal into a cause célèbre. Those Dems were on the fringes of the party back in the day. As we are all aware, the Democrats are all fringe these days. They're also not at all selective about the criminals they support anymore — they like almost all of them, especially if they come from other countries.

Dems are so enamored of criminals now that their elected officials in the federal government are openly opposing federal law enforcement, most notably the agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Opposing them to the point of endangering them. Catherine has the latest news on that:

California and House Democrats are creating a “master tracker” for activists to report ICE agents, potentially creating a centralized doxxing tool, endangering ICE, and possibly even violating federal law. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) announced the creation of the controversial and condemnable online tool during a press conference with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday. Garcia himself described the site as a “tracker,” raising questions about the legality of the initiative and whether the Trump administration should get involved to try to have the platform shut down before it enables attacks on law enforcement or significant interference in enforcement operations.

It's sickening and stunning to watch all of this play out. This isn't some leader of a violent radical group who's aiding and abetting criminals while ginning up hatred for law enforcement, it's a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives. He did it while standing alongside the mayor of the second largest city in the country.

They aren't the only Dems involved, of course. Again, they're all fringe lovers of criminals now. And they are quite comfortable with inciting violence against Republicans. Catherine asks how this tracker could be legal. We'd all like to know that.

Members of the federal government working to thwart federal law enforcement can't be tolerated. That would be true even if their actions weren't resulting in attempted violence against ICE agents. Hatred for law enforcement was a hallmark of Barack Obama's time in office. It really boiled over during all of the George Floyd Summer of Love mostly peaceful riots. After their defund the police fetish blew up in their faces, they began faking respect for law enforcement again.

That mask is off for good now.

If President Trump truly were using the Department of Justice to target Democrats who are fighting him, he would be tossing all of the anti-ICE Dems into a massive federal paddy wagon. In my perfect, "I'm really sick of these idiots" world, the ICE agents could be making the arrests. Sadly, the real world doesn't bend to my will and dirtbags like Robert Garcia are being celebrated on the Left for helping lawbreakers.

For now, we will have to hope that there will be some karmic payback for the Dems at the ballot box. This is another one of those things where I can't see that what the Democrats are doing is helping to win back the voters that they lost last year. The people who hate Trump and ICE were already voting Dem. A lot of them are here illegally and voting for Dems.

This is, as the Dems are so fond of saying, not sustainable.

