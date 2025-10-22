This Is How They Make Blacks Hate — and Kill — Whites in America

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:25 PM on October 22, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

I recently discussed how Muslims tried to shame Americans for celebrating Columbus Day — claiming that Christopher Columbus was an “evil slaver” and “brutal conqueror.” What they conveniently omit, of course, is that virtually all of Islam’s historic heroes behaved far worse — often proudly so. But this sort of selective moral outrage doesn’t stop with Columbus. In discussed in the following video, it’s part of a much broader — and far more dangerous — narrative, one that has become a major source of fuel for modern anti-Whitism:

Advertisement

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

The Schumer Shutdown Continues (But Not for Long) Eric Florack
The Forgotten Heroine’s Journey: Why Feminism Leaves Women Spiritually Starved and Men Adrift Jamie K. Wilson
The Morning Briefing: On Today's Episode of 'Orange Jumpsuit Dreaming' — John Brennan Stephen Kruiser
China Is Making a Big Move in Our Own Backyard — but No One Is Talking About It Sarah Anderson
Maduro and Petro Take Their Bromance to the World Stage, but It Looms in Rubio's Shadow Sarah Anderson
Karoline Leavitt Destroyed Karine Jean-Pierre on Live TV Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

China Is Making a Big Move in Our Own Backyard — but No One Is Talking About It
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 18: The Great American Christianity Boom Is Upon Us
The Democrats Have a Huge 2028 Problem
Advertisement