This Is How They Make Blacks Hate — and Kill — Whites in America

I recently discussed how Muslims tried to shame Americans for celebrating Columbus Day — claiming that Christopher Columbus was an “evil slaver” and “brutal conqueror.” What they conveniently omit, of course, is that virtually all of Islam’s historic heroes behaved far worse — often proudly so. But this sort of selective moral outrage doesn’t stop with Columbus. In discussed in the following video, it’s part of a much broader — and far more dangerous — narrative, one that has become a major source of fuel for modern anti-Whitism:

