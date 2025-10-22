DAMNING NEW REPORT ADMITS: Biden's FEMA Abandoned Trump Supporters

"I will be a President for all Americans," President-elect Joe Biden said following his (cough-cough) totally above-board victory over Donald Trump in 2020. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," Biden promised. "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

And then after the bitter laughter subsided, Biden's Federal Emergency Management Agency "systematically bypassed" providing relief aid to Trump supporters during a period stretching from Hurricane Ida in 2021 to Hurricane Milton in 2024.

In other words, for virtually the entire Biden administration, "for all Americans" — and that's according to DHS investigators in a new report.

After Milton, there were various reports of FEMA ignoring homes with Trump signs.

FEMA guidelines at the time allowed relief workers to avoid "hostile homes," which makes sense. If you have some paranoid guy holed up with firearms, convinced that FEMA agents are actually looters, maybe you come back to him later. But under Biden, some FEMA workers admitted that they chose to interpret "hostile" as "homes advertising Trump."

Sick. Un-American. Fireable.

Then-FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called her agency's partisan misdeeds (I'm being kind with my word choice) "a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation." Yet only one employee was fired, and their name wasn't made public.

Accountability under the Biden cabal was even more MIA than FEMA was for Trump voters.

That's changing, thanks to today's 50-page report that bluntly admitted FEMA's "troubling overreach," and "a failure to protect data integrity and fairness." DHS investigators found that Biden's FEMA violated the Privacy Act with a secret database linking personal information to political affiliations. Then, contrary to the Equal Protection Clause and nearly 250 years of American tradition, it withheld disaster relief based on partisan politics.

Is that what Biden meant when he said on election night, "It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

This is where Inigo Montoya might say, "Together? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

Finally, I've got to hand it to DHS chief Kristi Noem. For all the hell she took after practically bragging about shooting a badly behaved hunting dog, the former South Dakota governor has proved so far to be one hell of a DHS secretary.

It seems like only yesterday [It was only yesterday, Steve —Editor] that I was praising Noem's DHS for opening up its Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to state governments for verifying voter eligibility.

Small changes like that one, plus today's news that DHS finally admits how FEMA treated Trump voters, might go a long way toward restoring some of the public trust destroyed during COVID and the Biden administration.

If Trump's team can pull it off, it would be a yuge part of its legacy.

