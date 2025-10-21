Texas Let HOW MANY Illegals Register to Vote?

So that thing that never happens just happened again, and on a big scale, too.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced Monday that a recent statewide election review identified thousands of illegal immigrants on Lone Star voter rolls — 2,724 illegal aliens, to be exact.

Nelson's office said it conducted a statewide voter eligibility review, comparing the state's 18 million registered voters against federal citizenship records in an electronic database.

DHS posted a link to the story on X this morning, along with this comment: "All Americans should support President Trump and Secretary Noem’s efforts to ensure that only Americans vote in American elections."

Well, yes.

But here's the big, national news buried in today's report from Texas: "DHS has revamped the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to ensure government officials can swiftly verify statuses, stopping entitlements and voter fraud."

What's that? To find out, let's go back to Texas.

"Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections," Nelson said in a statement. "The Trump Administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists."

Emphasis added because — holy cow — it's only just now that the states finally have direct access to federal citizenship data? Even states like Texas and Florida that take the illegal alien crisis seriously were, until very recently, completely hamstrung by Washington's unwillingness to share the most basic and important data point regarding anybody living here: Are they citizens?

On the one hand, that seems like an almost unbelievably serious deficiency. On the other hand, a simple bureaucratic switch — like DHS's SAVE revamp — shows that the Trump administration really is firing on all cylinders. Whoever took notice and made the change should never again have to buy their own drinks.

And Another Thing: Would you believe it was… me? No? Well, you can't blame me for trying.

Let's return to Texas once more.

Nelson's office is totally into this new data-sharing vibe, sending its data on illegal voters to each and every one of Texas's 254 county governments. The counties are expected to conduct their own investigations, and any noncitizens found illegally voting are to be referred to the state Attorney General's office.

We'll see how well that works in practice.

You'd have to be a real cynic to think that whether or not counties actually do any of that will depend entirely on whether they're run by Democrats or Republicans — and please count me in with the real cynics. If there's a dark lining on today's silver cloud, there it is.

If Texas election officials can find 2,724 illegals on the Texas voter rolls with relative ease, how many might there be in states like California or New York that seem to have a totally DGAF attitude toward giving illegal aliens pretty much anything?

