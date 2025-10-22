Florida Gov. DeSantis Aims to End Property Taxes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Fox News that, since he sees property taxes as people unjustly being forced to rent their homes from the government, an upcoming ballot measure in Florida will look to end property taxes in his state.

Advertisement

DeSantis cannot unilaterally abolish property taxes in the state, which he says would require a state constitutional alteration. Thus, the measure would require 60% of the vote next year in Florida to pass. But if DeSantis is right in his prognostications, and homeowners or future homeowners are sane, the measure should certainly become law there within the next couple of years. This is a major opportunity in the 2026 midterms for Florida citizens.

DeSantis explained the process on Fox, “We got to put it on the ballot, and the voters have to approve it. It's a constitutional issue in Florida; it's not something the state derives revenue for, it's a local issue.”

🚨 BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis just made clear he is FULL STEAM AHEAD on abolishing property taxes for Florida homeowners



"Your personal home - you shouldn't RENT it from the government; you should OWN it!"



"That's coming to a ballot near you in November of 2026! We need… pic.twitter.com/SzkD4T8yQ2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

The governor continued by explaining his goal in pursuing this measure: “We're trying to focus on Florida homeowners and their primary residence — people that have Airbnbs or whatever, you know, that's separate — but your personal home, you shouldn't rent it from the government, you should own it.” Protection of private property was one of the main reasons the Founding Fathers fought the Revolution that gave birth to America, but too often government displays a sense of entitlement toward Americans’ property. This new measure is a refreshing change.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Aid to Palestinian Authority Must Stop: Released Jihadis Receive $70M in Pay-for-Slay

DeSantis went on, “You're paying taxes for 50 years, but even for young families, it’s become very difficult across this country to make ends meet. Wouldn't it be great if they were able to have ownership without having the burden of property tax?”

Therefore, DeSantis affirmed, “That's coming to a ballot near you, okay, in November of 2026, and we need 60%… of voters to do it, and I think it's going to be very popular, but it's also something that's not, that's not an easy bar to reach when you have an election like that.” Hopefully, Republicans have an effective campaign for the initiative in the works.

A true conservative is always in favor of tax cuts. While some taxes are necessary, they should be kept to a minimum, a rule often undercut by both federal and state governments’ passion for expanding their programs and agencies far beyond constitutional or reasonable limits.

But if Florida can pass this amendment, it could see yet another explosion of new residents escaping more woke states to buy and build homes in a state without property taxes. And if other states are patriotic and wise, they will follow suit after Florida’s example. We need fewer people on welfare and more citizens with the responsibilities of private property.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Republican reforms and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.