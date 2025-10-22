California National Guard Activated to Send Message to Dems Behind #SchumerShutdown

Democrats are on the cusp of denying food to Americans to pay for illegal alien healthcare and other freebies. As a result of what's being called the "Schumer Shutdown," California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling out the National Guard to prevent food riots at food banks. And that's actually only a slight exaggeration.

Instead of making phone calls to his political party behind the "Schumer Shutdown," Newsom says he intends to call out the National Guard to make a point about the possible interruption of free food benefits if the federal government shutdown lasts much longer. Democrats are holding up government programs and paying thousands of federal workers to force President Donald Trump into funding free programs for people who are in the country illegally.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could be interrupted starting in November for the millions of Americans who need help buying food. Newsom says the Guard will watch over and help at the state's food banks on a "humanitarian mission to support food banks as the federal government shutdown delays food benefits for millions of California families." He says they won't act as police.

If you go to the Department of Agriculture's SNAP website, you'll see a comment about the shutdown.

The site says, "Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people."

Newsom naturally blamed President Donald Trump for the shutdown, but that political point hardly holds up. Democrats have voted down the nonpartisan continuing resolution (CR), a holdover from the Biden administration, ten times.

On Tuesday, the president reiterated that the Democrats won't extort him.

From the beginning, the message has been clear: Republicans will NOT be extorted by the Democrats' political games.



"Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats need to vote for the clean, bipartisan CR and REOPEN our government!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NltyRgSvG9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

To that end, the Agriculture Department announced that they've scrounged up the money to pay farmers their program subsidies for growing American food.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the Schumer Shutdown a "political stunt" that is "the most costly, most selfish, most dangerous political stunt in the history of the United States Congress."

This is the FIRST TIME in U.S. history a party has shut down the government over a clean, nonpartisan CR funding bill.



It’s a selfish and dangerous political stunt — and Democrats have ZERO shame about the pain they’re inflicting on hardworking families, our troops, veterans,… pic.twitter.com/TGEdqp6FEe — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 20, 2025

The DOGE automated response to Speaker Mike Johnson's statement was quite jarring:

Democrats shut down the government to sneak migrant benefits into spending bills under the guise of "clarifications." The clean CR Republicans passed would’ve kept agencies open while blocking their eligibility loopholes. Instead, Dems chose chaos - furloughing workers, freezing military pay, and risking nuclear security to push open-border handouts.This isn’t about funding; it’s about normalizing taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. Every day they stall, they prove they prioritize lawbreakers over veterans and hardworking families. [emphasis added]

Other Democrat governors are also sounding the alarm about SNAP disruptions, one of whom is New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. I'm pretty sure she's got her state's senior senator, Chuck Schumer's, back channel number in her phone. If she's really concerned about her state's citizens, she might want to give the guy a call to see if he'll abandon his last gasp for political relevance to feed the American people.

