Maduro and Petro Take Their Bromance to the World Stage, but It Looms in Rubio's Shadow

Several MSM headlines have debuted in recent days announcing that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is "spearheading" the Donald Trump administration's efforts to put pressure on Venezuela's illegitimate narco-terrorist "president" Nicolás Maduro.

"For more than a decade in the Senate, Marco Rubio sought the ouster of Venezuela’s autocratic leader, Nicolás Maduro. Now as President Trump’s national security adviser, Rubio is finally getting his chance to squeeze the strongman," the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

I'm just glad it's catching up. I've been reporting that for months — not that I had any official confirmation, but if you've bothered paying attention to any of this before the administration began blowing up narco-boats, there was no doubt. Rubio has, as the WSJ has discovered, been on a path toward this for years. I don't think there is any one person in power in the United States who better understands Latin America and this disastrous situation in Venezuela. Few seem to realize the impact communism within the Western Hemisphere has on our country. His years of hard work and passion built the foundation for this, and his influence is obvious in every next step.

Even Maduro knew it. He's been obsessed with Rubio for a long time merely because he's felt his heat. The rattled dictator, who has pleaded his case with Trump for months, told our president that Rubio will "stain your hands with blood" in early September. If that means freeing Venezuela from Maduro's rule, I'm not sure I have a problem with that.



Now that he has the ear — and the confidence, "Greatest Secretary of State in history," Trump said last week — of the most powerful man in the world, Rubio has the opportunity to settle this once and for all. I hope he does.

This is why I don't rely too heavily on MSM reporting for what's going on south of our borders. Most of these outlets act like they just discovered some of these countries existed in recent weeks and are only reporting on it so they can say bad things about the Trump administration's actions against Maduro and Colombian President Gustavo Petro's poor little narco-fishermen, or, in some cases, claim this is only about oil. Yawn. Where have I heard that one before?

Speaking of Maduro and Petro, they've taken their bromance to the world stage this week. Petro has long-declared that he "doesn't support Maduro, but..." if you know what I mean, but now that he's put his freak flag on full display, he's not holding back. Petro has suggested that Colombian and Venezuelan forces join together to "fight drug-trafficking more effectively" (sure, lol) and maintains his stance that the United States' involvement is simply imperialism. "Colombia will help with everything to the dialogue among Venezuelans, never to an invasion of our Great Homeland," he said, adding that it was all about "defending the order and the spirit that Simon Bolivar gave to these republics." He called on Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru to do the same.

I hate to break it to him, but Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, just reaffirmed his relationship with Trump and the U.S. on Monday. Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz, has been making the rounds since his historic election on Sunday, promising to work with the U.S. and saying that he will invite Machado and not Maduro to his November 8 inauguration. He also said he won't invite anyone from the Cuban or Nicaraguan dictatorships. No word on whether Petro will show.

Petro has also condemned opposition leader and recent Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado for being a Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu ally, insisting she distance herself from Netanyahu and his "Nazi friends."

Side note: I've been trying to keep up with el presidente de Colombia's antics over the last 48-72 hours, but it's nearly impossible for one woman to do. Then again, I do not partake in the use of Colombia's number one export like this weasel supposedly does. Oh, and I actually work for a living — this guy's idea of leading Colombia is singing "Kumbaya" with cartel leaders and terrorists and tweeting every thought that pops into his head. In the last 24-48 hours, he's threatened Trump, accused Rubio of lots of nasty things, and insulted Rep. Carlos Jimenez (R-Fla.). So I apologize if I miss something interesting.

Meanwhile, Maduro has returned the love. "We are Siamese brothers, one single homeland. What happens to Colombia happens to Venezuela," he said earlier this week during a state media broadcast. He's also vowed to support Colombia through any conflict with the U.S. I don't foresee any non-verbal/economic "conflict" with Colombia, and even if that were to happen, Maduro can barely support himself anymore. Axios reports that a Trump administration "insider" says, "The U.S. knows where Maduro is, where he stays, where he goes. If we wanted to kill him with a missile, we could have done it by now." Based on his own actions, Maduro seems to know that, too.

But none of this should come as a surprise to anyone. We've learned recently that Maduro helped fund Petro's 2022 bid to become Colombia's first left-wing president in its entire history. I'm working on an article about that (and other left-wing and terrorist organizations Maduro supports) for later. And neither man, if you can all them that, is popular in their own countries.

Various polls suggest that 70-80% of Venezuelans want the U.S. to help oust Maduro so the president they elected last year can actually take control of the country, and Machado says that number is closer to 90%, but too many are afraid to speak out.

Petro is popular with the young progressives and socialists in this country, but most of Colombia is fed up with his shenanigans and failed policies. A couple of former Colombian presidents have spoken out against him this week, as has former Colombian Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzón. He says Petro is destroying relations with the U.S. that the right candidate could easily fix in a week. Pinzón is running for president in 2026 — elections are in May, and with any luck, that country will decide its little left-wing experiment should come to an end. Colombia's Senate voted to declare Maduro's Cartel de los Soles a transnational criminal and terrorist organization in September, and this week, the country's House of Representatives, with an overwhelming majority, did the same, pleading with the Executive Branch to formally make the declaration.

Meanwhile, here at home, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who was born in Colombia, said that the U.S. will add Petro and his family to the Clinton List of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), a tool Bill Clinton's administration created to combat international drug trafficking and money laundering through economic and trade sanctions.

Maduro and Petro are running their narco-circus down in South America, and the media is eating it up, but I have a feeling Rubio isn't entertained and certainly isn't deterred. Let them have their fun. Their days are numbered.

