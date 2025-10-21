Petro's Manic Monday: El Presidente Throws a Tantrum, Threatens to 'Take Out' Trump

I'm beginning to think that Colombia's socialist president Gustavo Petro is jealous of all the attention Nicolás Maduro has received over the last few months. I mean, why else would he ramp up his erratic nutcase schtick every day with such unhinged fervor? (If you're thinking it's because he likes to sample the product that flows freely out of his country, I can't confirm or deny this accusation.)

In case you missed it on Sunday, Donald Trump took to social media to slam Petro's involvement in narco-terrorism and announced that he's putting an end to sending any government money from the U.S. to Colombia. Several actions have led up to this, and I spell most of them out in detail here: Colombia's Petro Picks a Fight With Trump. Spoiler Alert: FAFO.

Petro responded yesterday with some posts on X about how much he loves the United States and how he wishes we'd just stop killing poor little narco-fishermen in the Caribbean Sea, but on Monday, he took his hippie Hugo Chávez brand of crazy to a whole new level.

It all started in the middle of the night with another X post that sang the praises of cocaine, cried about imperialism, and compared Trump's blowing up narco-boats to missiles falling in Gaza. Here's some of the text (translated from Spanish). Pop yourself some popcorn; it's a long one:

As Colombia is the world's leading producer of cocaine, a substance prohibited by regulations that lack much scientific basis, the country has experienced hurricanes of violence and easy money, and the illicit economy has managed to undermine all its institutions and even the very culture of Colombian society, which once dreamed of the Vietnamese revolution but could not achieve it because the cocaine market emerged. Communist guerrillas turned into drug traffickers, and fascism made a bloody entrance, this time cloaked in prohibited cocaine, because the money that could sway the votes of the humble without conscience could even appoint presidents, thus empowering genocide and greed instead of building a democracy, and it imposed true genocidaires in power. In a way, I would say dialectically, what was once insurgency became the private army of the narco, something like that, I studied in Burma. For some reason I don’t know, many human processes in Southeast Asia resemble those in Colombia. From Indonesia, they brought the idea of political genocide, and, on a smaller scale compared to what happened in Indonesia, they ended up assassinating the militants of the small Colombian left. It was a CIA experiment that left many children orphaned, because they killed their moms and dads, unionists, or simple grassroots workers gunned down in the streets by the thousands, just because a blend of cocaine, easy money, fascism, and genocidal massacres articulated even with the state. The mafia became, as Althusser said, an ideological apparatus of the state, controlling universities, and a paramilitary apparatus to control society from the fascist perspective, which is nothing more than de facto paramilitary governance. Colombia is a democratic country in appearance, with one of the most advanced constitutions in the world, but it remains a dead letter in the face of the reality of power itself, the power that kills to extract the last drop of labor from Colombians. Trump allows me to put another perspective on the global agenda of anti-drug policy. It is the same perspective as Sony’s; cocaine is just an excuse to maintain the budget of a bloated federal bureaucracy and allows military control over Latin American armies and other agencies. It is a policy of control over Latin America and its resources. The U.S. anti-drug policy, called the war on drugs, is a failed strategy. It has left a million dead in Latin America and is only an excuse to control Latin America. That’s why, in the Caribbean, missiles fall like in Gaza on boats of people who, whether involved in the drug trade or not, have the right to live. If Trump’s strategist, to secure Venezuela’s oil cheaply, combines the so-called war on drugs with the real pursuit of oil, it is a double failure. The “war on drugs” fails because it should never have been the domain of police and military but of public health, and the oil fails because if we continue down its greedy path, life itself will end.

Later, he bragged that "The national navy has achieved the seizure of nearly half a ton of cocaine at sea north of La Guajira. Zero deaths in the operation."

La armada nacional ha logrado el decomiso de casi media tonelada de cocaína en el mar al norte de la Guajira. Cero muertos en la acción. https://t.co/Qw91T8g0RT — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 20, 2025

After that, he bragged about how small his house is, went on a rant about how the real solution to Venezuela's dictator problems is clean energy, and told Trump how to handle his business. Here's a snippet (translated from Spanish):

I propose to Trump the opposite: remove tariffs on Colombia's agricultural and agro-industrial production, to strengthen legitimate agricultural production, invest in agrarian reform so that the peasantry moves to fertile lands near the cities and does not adopt the jungle as a means of survival, stimulate commercial spaces in the U.S. to purchase, by long-term contract, agricultural products from crop substitution zones in Colombia, legalize the export of cannabis as any good, given its exclusion as a dangerous substance in the UN, strengthen the policy of prevention of consumption in the U.S., scientifically study whether prohibition is necessary or rather responsible and state-regulated consumption, build a more effective treaty for the pursuit of narcos' capital and assets in the world.

In the midst of all of his Twitter soliloquies, which he's still writing as I'm working on this article, just around midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning, Petro took some time to conduct an interview with Univision Noticias to talk about the situation — during which, among other things, he threatened to take out Donald Trump.

"The problem is, I doubt that's what Trump's mind is," he said. "But I trust that the democratic reserve of American institutions, which doesn't yet exist in Colombia, will be capable of putting science and truth above slander, arrogance, and greed."

Then the interview suggests that the "mission is to seek the best possible negotiation for the millions of Colombians who depend on those jobs and that economy."

Petro disagrees. "The community has a first option, and that is to change Trump. In a variety of ways. Perhaps Trump himself, the easiest. If not, take out Trump."

I have a feeling that's not going to go over so well with our president. As you can see, Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) has already condemned Petro's words and said the U.S. will take them seriously.

🚨#BREAKING In an interview with @UniNoticias, Colombia’s narcoterrorist-in-chief, Gustavo Petro, has just threatened to “overthrow” President Trump.



Petro threats must be taken seriously, he is a genuine threat to the safety & security of our hemisphere.pic.twitter.com/L2JMGKMUF0 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 21, 2025

He also pointed out that Cuba's commie dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is one of the only people defending Petro's actions. I'm sure Maduro will follow. And I'm sure Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum will probably say "no comment" with a little smirk on her face. Or maybe not. I'm hearing rumors that Marco Rubio put the fear of God — or, at least, sanctions and tariffs — in her foreign minister last week, should Mexico interfere with any actions the U.S. takes against Maduro.

🚨This is all you need to know about #Colombia’s narcoterrorist Gustavo Petro.



Look at who comes to his defense: the pathetic murderous dictator of #Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.



These thugs will stop at nothing to undermine the USA & threaten our nation with lethal drugs! https://t.co/tcCCvAu7sf — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 20, 2025

While the Western Hemisphere's dictators and narco-terrorist club might back Petro, he's not getting a ton of support from within his own country (and I have a feeling that'll get much worse if Trump stops that flow of money).

For those who don't know, Petro is the country's first left-wing president. On Monday, a couple of his predecessors, Presidents Andres Pastrana and Alvaro Uribe, put out a statement that makes similar accusations to what Trump said on Sunday, including demands that Petro define his relationship with Maduro (again, translated from Spanish):

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has accused President Gustavo Petro of being 'a leader of illicit drugs who decisively stimulates the massive production of drugs in large and small fields...' and points to drug trafficking as 'Colombia's biggest business.' With a sense of patriotism and deep concern, the undersigned former presidents of Colombia demand that President Petro clearly define his relationship with the head of the Cartel of the Suns, Nicolás Maduro Moros, as well as an explanation of the so-called Pact of La Picota and the consequent coincidence of the subsequent conversations called Total Peace with groups of criminal drug trafficking organizations disguised with political status. We demand serenity, prudence, and a sense of nationality, above selfishness, in the handling of this crisis that puts at risk the security, well-being of the people, and key sectors of the Colombian economy.

If you're not sure what the Pact of La Picota is, it's a scandal that involved Petro making deals with jailed politicians and drug lords for votes back in 2022.

Petro responded on X, of course, that none of this deserves a response.

I'll leave you with the words of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who appeared on "Hannity" on Fox News on Monday night. Moreno himself was born in Colombia:

And what we have in Colombia is a president that got elected thanks to the help of drug cartels. We're gonna continue to investigate that. In fact, we're gonna turbocharge that investigation. In the meantime, we're gonna put him and his extended family and enablers on the OFAC list, and we're gonna designate additional cartels in Colombia as foreign terrorist organizations. Because what President Trump will not put up with is countries that send us poison to kill our citizens. It's really that simple. The good news, Sean, is that in Colombia, the people support America. America supports the people of Colombia. They just have an moronic leader in charge right now. But there's an election next year, and I think that's gonna go very differently, and our relationship with Colombia will be back on track after this guy's gone.

The Trump Doctrine is simple: the Americas will be liberated from deadly illegal drugs, the cartels that traffic them, and the corrupt politicians that enable and profit from this activity. pic.twitter.com/WfXVD4Iqj7 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 21, 2025

