Colombia's Petro Picks a Fight With Trump. Spoiler Alert: FAFO

In 2022, Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group and all-around nutcase, became Colombia's first left-wing leader since the founding of the country. In three years, his popularity ratings have tanked, he's been involved in scandal after scandal, and his reckless economic policies have stalled the country's growth. Heck, in just the last three or so weeks, he's had his United States visa revoked, become an arm chair "No Kings" rally expert, and accused our country of killing poor little fishermen in the Caribbean Sea — fishermen who just happened to have illegal drugs on board their fancy narco-boats.

Well, Donald Trump has had enough. Petro has officially reached the FO version of FAFO.

On Sunday morning, Trump made the following announcement on Truth Social (emphasis mine):

President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump

Shortly after that, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted on X that the U.S. on Friday blew up a narco-vessel, which actually belonged to Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), or Colombia's National Liberation Army — a group the U.S. designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization back in 1997 — along with video of the strike.

On October 17th, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), a Designated Terrorist Organization, that was operating in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics. There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. These cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere, using violence, murder and terrorism to impose their will, threaten our national security and poison our people. The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are—they will be hunted, and killed, just like Al Qaeda.

The… pic.twitter.com/1v7oR879LC — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 19, 2025

There's so much I could get into here, but I'm going to stick to what's happened over the last few months to show what led up to Trump reaching his boiling point with this socialist lunatic who paints himself as a progressive cool kid, but who is really just a hippie Hugo Chávez with mostly failed plans to turn Colombia into the next socialist "utopia."

So, part of the platform on which Petro ran for office back in 2022 was his plan to implement a "Total Peace" deal and clean up crime in Colombia — sort of like how Nayib Bukele in El Salvador got rid of street gangs. Only, instead of throwing members of groups like ELN, FARC, and various gangs and cartels into a mega-prison like Bukele's CECOT, he was essentially going to use rainbow dust, give them big hugs, and whisper sweet nothings in their ears. Shockingly, this didn't work. Crime in Colombia didn't get better — it actually went up in some places — as did the number of coca fields in the country, which is already the world's largest supplier of cocaine.

By July, it was clear that Petro's plan was a joke, and by September, the Trump administration decertified Colombia as a drug control partner for the first time since 1997. The president sent a memo to Congress saying that the country had failed to "adhere to their obligations under international counternarcotics agreements."

Trump wrote, "Under the erratic and ineffectual leadership of President Gustavo Petro, coca cultivation and cocaine production and trafficking by narco-terrorist organizations in Colombia has surged to unprecedented levels." He also claimed that this "Total Peace" deal was a joke and that the criminal organizations "took advantage of his naiveté and ideological sympathies."

Naturally, Petro didn't care for any of this and took to X to call it all lies, claiming that the only thing that would prevent cocaine from coming out Colombia is for the demand in the U.S. and Europe to drop. Since then, Petro has been spending much of his time on X giving his opinions on, well, pretty much everything, but largely calling out Trump and the U.S. imperialists and decrying American military strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.

He's also cozied up a bit closer to his regional allies, like Venezuela's illegitimate narco-terrorist "president" Nicolás Maduro, even though he claims he does not support him; slammed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado because she's friendly with Trump and once wrote a letter to Benjamin Netanyahu; and promised to join Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in skipping the Summit of Americas meeting happening in the Dominican Republic in December, among other things. Let's just say el presidente spends an awful lot of time on social media.

Things came to a bit of a head in late September when Petro was in the U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly. Rather than sticking to official meetings, he decided to hit up the streets of New York with washed-up rock star Roger Waters and call for the UN to create an "army for the salvation of the world" to liberate Palestine. He added, "It has to be bigger than the United States. Therefore, from here, from New York, I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their rifles at humanity. Disobey Trump's order. Obey humanity's order."

That's when the State Department revoked his visa.

Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.



We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions. — Department of State (@StateDept) September 27, 2025

It's hard to keep up with Petro's X account. As Trump stated, he is erratic — many people in his own country call him the "coked up" president, though I can't officially confirm that he's a drug user — but in recent weeks, he's continued his charade that the U.S. is killing humble fishermen — narco-fishermen? — in his waters.

And here's a juicy little tidbit that's not making the rounds in the MSM like I think it should: Back in June, Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, an ex-military intelligence officer for the Venezuelan government and official within Cartel de Los Soles, pled guilty to narco-terrorism, weapons, and narco-trafficking charges before a judge in the Southern District of New York. As part of a plea deal, Carvajal agreed to provide "substantial assistance" in exchange for a lighter sentence. He's admitted his involvement in Cartel de Los Soles, as well as provided information on how he collaborated with Colombian guerrillas and supervised the shipment of tons of cocaine to North America.

He'll be sentenced later this month, but on Friday, he appeared in court for a pre-sentence hearing, and his team dropped some new bombshells, including that Chavez and Maduro illegally used funds from PDVSA — Venezuela's state-run oil and natural gas company — to illegally finance other left-wing political movements in the world for at least 15 years. The main recipients of the funds were Néstor Kirchner in Argentina, Lula da Silva in Brazil, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Gustavo Petro in Colombia, Fernando Lugo in Paraguay, and the Podemos party in Spain, as well as the Five Star Movement in Italy.

No wonder Petro is suddenly cozying up to Maduro as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Venezuela.

While that juicy tidbit was breaking — or sitting largely untouched by the U.S. media — Petro was busy boosting the "No Kings" protests in the U.S. on Saturday with nonstop retweets and commentary. I was trying to find something in his feed yesterday, and I literally got tired of sorting through all of his tweets, though not before I saw him wishing that Bernie Sanders was the U.S. president.

Anyway, now that Trump has made that announcement, Petro is singing a slightly different tune. Here is some of what he had to say on Sunday. (Keep in mind these are translations from Spanish.).

In response to Hegseth declaring the vessel blown up on Friday was a Colombian narco-boat affiliated with ELN:

The fisherman's boat from Santa Marta was not from the ELN; it belonged to a humble family, lovers of the sea, from which they drew their food. What do you say to that family? Explain to me why you helped assassinate a humble fisherman from Santa Marta, the land where Bolívar died, and which they say is the heart of the world. What do you say to the family of the fisherman Alejandro Carranza? He was a humble human being.

In response to Trump:

Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the USA; on the contrary, it has greatly admired its culture. But you are rude and ignorant toward Colombia. Read, as your chargé d'affaires in Colombia did, *One Hundred Years of Solitude*, and he assured you that you will learn something about solitude. I don't do business, like you do; I am a socialist, I believe in aid and the common good and in the common goods of humanity, the greatest of all: life, put in danger by your oil. If I am not a merchant, then much less a drug trafficker; in my heart there is no greed. I could never get along with greed. A mafioso is a human being who embodies the best of capitalism: greed, and I am the opposite, a lover of life and therefore a millennial warrior for life. Greed flees from us, because life is more powerful.

Another response to Trump:

I respect the history, culture, and people of the USA. They are not my enemies, nor do I feel them as such. The problem is with Trump, not with the USA. Simply put, Trump does not understand how millions of young Americans could go fight for what seemed like a foreign cause: the war in Europe. Many fought and died there, those young people knew why they were fighting. They fought for humanity. The concept of humanity, Trump does not understand it.

You get the idea.

Petro's run as president is up in May 2026. Assuming he doesn't pull a Maduro power cling (he says he won't), Colombians will hopefully remember that socialist ideologues aren't all they're cracked up to be. According to the Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA), 79% of Colombian voters see corruption as the biggest problem facing their country, and Petro has done nothing but add to it. I think they'd be much better off with a Bukele strong-on-crime or a Javier Milei economic disruptor type than another Petro, but that's just me. Socialism is bad for everyone.

