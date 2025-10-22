Dear Democrats: The Coop’s Empty and the Feathers Are Flying

To: Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Zohran Mamdani, Katie Porter, and others within the Democratic Party leadership structure

Gentlemen and ladies of the Democratic leadership:

This letter may sting a little, but hopefully you'll treat it as medicine.

From the vantage point of everyday Americans, it's increasingly and alarmingly clear: You lot are acting like chickens without heads, flapping frantically and aimlessly, utterly consumed by the spectacle surrounding President Donald Trump while ignoring the far bigger problem.

Beyond Trump, you have no coherent reason to govern, and slowly, the people voting for you are starting to notice.

What am I talking about?

You have marshaled every institution at your disposal — friendly legacy media, ever-ready messaging machines, and a culture of "resistance" that treats Trump as the perpetual villain.

Yet, while spending millions of words and hours attacking, blaming, and chasing your rival's tail, your governing agenda, if you have one, sits dormant.

You resemble a sports team that practices exclusively for one opponent, then forgets to show up when other teams arrive, and the real game begins.

You Emphasize Trump, Not Policy

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 83% of Democrats believe their elected officials must push back hard against Trump's policies, while only 26% say their party is doing a good job of it.

Another way to look at this is that your base demands resistance, yet they even think you're failing at it.

This shows leadership ... how?

You Lack Unity and Vision

In June 2025, one of your own, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), declared that your party doesn't act as a team and described the Democrats as a "solar system with no sun."

Representing the activist left are Oasio-Cortez, Sanders, Mamdani, and Porter; Schumer, Jeffries, and Pelosi stand for their institutional core.

What's missing is the glue, the unifying purpose beyond simple opposition. Without it, you're spinning like a feather in a fan.

Um, Manney?

By now, you’re probably wondering what in the actual duck* I’m doing writing this. Why waste ink/pixels on the Democratic Party’s midlife crisis when they’re already doing such a fine job broadcasting it themselves?

Simple.

Because someone has to document the flailing before the feathers clog the drain.

Before you say it, no, I'm not writing to help them or run an intervention; it's a before-it-happens post-mortem. The Left's hyperventilating over Trump removed their ability to breathe on their own.

Every written headline, staged committee hearing, and rehearsed speech: It all circles back to the evil orange man who now lives rent-free in their collective psyche.

Bottom line: I'm writing this letter because when one major political party loses its mind, the entire country pays for the therapy. We can ignore the Democrats if they are merely ineffective, but they're destructive in their incompetence, while they trip over the furniture and light the curtains on fire while yelling:

"Democracy Dies in Darkness!"

Meanwhile, the rest of us are standing in a semi-circle, holding the fire extinguisher and wondering if anyone remembers where the door is and how to work the knob.

So no, conservatives don't owe them any advice; the truth deserves a witness to the Democrats' collapse, it's not only a spectacle, it's a warning. If we stop pointing it out, the madness starts looking normal.

*Duck, of course. Because chickens are busy elsewhere.

You Pursue Trends, Not Solutions

Spend some time telling a middle-class family who are working hard to raise their family, especially those living in violent blue cities, that your top domestic priority is a roundtable on pronouns. Recently, a New York Post column argued that your welfare-first approach "fights America on this key demand" of work, opportunity, and middle-class stability.

Another quick thing, one of the new GOP buzzwords is "affordability," and they learned that by listening to the people you've forgotten.

You Get Spun Out by the Fires You Start

Let's move on to the Schumer Shutdown. Do you even remember the number of times your party has rejected a clean continuing resolution unless the GOP extends subsidies for the Affordable Care Act?

But in the process, hundreds of thousands of federal workers were furloughed, and some essential services have been strained.

The optics? Chaos, finger-pointing; a party once branded as the adults in the room suddenly looked like the ones who unplugged the lights.

There's one more strategy you haven't tried, and I think it may be a winner: Try holding your breath until you get your way.

The media apparatus you've built spins gold from gravel, but you've forgotten that messaging doesn't feed families. Internal analysis shows a leadership that is juggling twenty different theories about why you lost in 2024. How can you rebuild something when you don't have a clue how it failed?

Your expertise in merchandising came through as you've commercialized outrage, monetized blame, and replaced substance with slogans, none of which is remotely leadership.

So, when I describe you as headless chickens dancing the hokey-pokey, that's a disservice to the chickens. Your flapping, squawking, disconnection to voters, and mewling to legacy media about all the things you hate rather than what you hope to deliver.

Meanwhile, America watches, while asking the same question that you're unable to answer: What are you for?

Path to Repair

As we've heard ad nauseam, you claim to be the party of the people, but you started talking over them. If redemption is what you seek, begin where successful campaign plans do: Kitchen table issues. Craft a real economic plan for the middle and working class families; work with the private sector to develop a business model where jobs pay, house prices are reachable, and groceries don't require loans.

Americans don't need your slogans about equity; they need results they can live on.

Your internal war needs to end; moderates and progressives can't keep clawing each other like roosters in a dirt pen. Voters see and hear it.

The whole kerfuffle you've generated reeks of confusion, not conviction; find a common ground that sounds less like a faculty meeting and more like a plan.

Above all, stop confusing camera time with competence and chasing applause from anchors who'd abandon you in a heartbeat for better ratings. Your constituents don't want hashtags; they want highways. They don't need platitudes; they need performance.

If this isn't anything you can deliver, then the coop stays empty, feathers flying, and the country moves on without you.

Remember the sting I mentioned at the beginning? Don’t worry, it’s not fatal. That tap you felt is just common sense smacking you upside the head for mistaking "applause" from X for actual leadership. For years, the rooster has been crowing because the sun's up whether you like it or not.

The coop’s empty, the feathers are flying, and if you don’t learn to lead soon, you’ll be crossing the road to find out why no one followed.

Respectfully and expectantly,

David Manney

PJ Media

