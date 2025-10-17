The Morning Briefing: Republican Women Are Not Pulling Any Punches When Bashing Dems

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has the Skittles concession at a Jared Leto look-alike convention this weekend.

Let us head into the weekend with something fun.

The Democrats have been caterwauling a lot lately about civility and decorum. That's right — the people who routinely call us racists, Nazis, and any other epithet that pops into their heads think that we're not being nice enough to them. It's true, but we're just playing by their rules now. Gone are the days when Republicans would roll over for any kind of written or verbal abuse the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media wanted to hit them with.

Dems are mostly annoyed that we can give as good as we take.

Here's a gem from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

That's from a post that Tim O'Brien wrote yesterday. He's got some great examples of lefty meltdowns over Leavitt's remarks. One of the first things that popped into my head when I read what she had said was, "Where is the lie?" That's the thing: When we go dark about the Democrats, we aren't making things up the way they do.

Here are Tim's thoughts on that:

For anyone watching the Democratic Party from an objective distance, we can see all of this. She’s right, but she's guilty of "noticing." The left is the main force behind all of those so-called “pro-Palestinian” protests across the country. No Democrat with the tiniest bit of sanity can deny theirs is the party of illegals. There are at least 13.7 million illegal residents in America (and probably a lot more) who are living proof of this. And a benchmark study published in Law & Society Review, using data from 2008, shows that the vast majority of incarcerated individuals and ex-felons are registered Democrats if they are registered to vote.

Democrats do like to play pretend, though. Antifa doesn't exist. All illegal aliens are saints. Government money is free money. It's one big fairy tale over on that side of the aisle. They're also not at all honest about who they are or what they believe. Or they've been lying to themselves for so long that they believe their own nonsense.

My Twitchy colleague Brett T. wrote a post about New York Rep. Elise Stefanik smacking down a New York Times reporter who said that her criticism of Zohran Mamdani was "Islamophobic":

Hi @nytimes hack @emmagf !



You asked us for a comment at 5:28 pm for a lengthy story you published at 5:43 pm. Epitome of @nytimes hackdom.



Here is my statement in full 👇



“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite. Mamdani is the… https://t.co/bFWORDsMeF — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 16, 2025

Nailed it.

Leftists might want to think about not being apologists for Hamas and other notorious terrorist organizations if they don't want people to call them jihadists. Just a suggestion.

Until such time, we will continue describing them honestly. If they find that to be lacking in civility, that's on them.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

Little girl walking her dog.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/PP3xgYDqtV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 16, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

