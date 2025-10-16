Standing in the Gap for Truth: YAF Fights Davidson’s Censorship of Robert Spencer

When I was a student at the University of Georgia, I remember flyers for all kinds of bizarre causes, but I also remember that the university made sure that traditional, conservative values had a place in the public space as well. Granted, it was a long time ago, but free speech wasn’t an issue on campus.

That’s not the case anymore, with campuses quashing voices that support the traditional sexual ethic, conservative economic principles, reasoned climate science, and especially support for Israel. The good news is that conservatives are fighting back against the suppression of speech, and one of the latest examples involves someone PJ Media readers will be familiar with.

Davidson College in North Carolina is a private institution, but it receives federal funding, so it’s subject to federal regulations. After the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, two students at Davidson, Cynthia Huang and Hannah Fay, sought to distribute a publication from Jihad Watch entitled “The Five Myths About Israel Perpetrated by the Pro-Hamas Left.” The author? Robert Spencer.

That’s right: PJ Media’s own columnist, Saturday editor, and Islam expert Robert Spencer wrote this supposedly “controversial” publication. Davidson banned Robert’s work but allowed leftist students to distribute a pamphlet called “International Intifada: An urgent call to participate in the colonizer’s execution.”

Full disclosure: Robert's not only part of the PJ Media team, but he's also a friend. I consider him a trusted resource on Islam as well.

Enter the brave folks at Young America’s Foundation. YAF has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against Davidson for violating Title VI, Title IX, and President Donald Trump’s guidelines.

NEW: @YAF has filed a complaint with @TheJusticeDept's @CivilRights division helmed by @AAGDhillon seeking a formal investigation of Davidson College alleging that administrators violated Title VI, Title IX, and administrative directives from President Donald Trump. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 16, 2025

Among the allegations in @YAF's complaint: Davidson admins barred YAF students from making literature by @jihadwatchRS available, but had no issue with leftists distributing a pamphlet titled "International Intifada: An urgent call to participate in the colonizer's execution." pic.twitter.com/TVK78OcNXJ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 16, 2025

According to Davidson College, Robert’s writing made some students feel “unsafe.” If you’re the least bit familiar with Robert’s work, you know that he’s reasoned and thorough; in other words, he’s not a flamethrower. How could this publication make anyone feel less safe than a pamphlet with the subtitle “An urgent call to participate in the colonizer’s execution”?

According to the school’s YAF chapter, students also faced harassment and threats from Davidson for expressing the truth that there are only two genders and one cannot change one’s biology. A belief that people have held for millennia now subjects students to a "non-disciplinary warning" and "reminder about Davidson College's policy regarding harassment" at Davidson College.

“As YAF has done throughout its more than six decades advancing conservatism and defending students’ rights, YAF is moving swiftly to remedy administrators’ egregious, viewpoint-discriminatory actions that, at best, turned a blind eye to calls for genocide while harassing and intimidating conservative students for their fact-based positions,” said YAF Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown in a press release. “When students are under attack for exercising their God-given rights, YAF has their back.”

“It remains astonishing that patriots continually have to fight for the freedom of speech on American campuses, the very places that ought to be most open to free discussion, dissent, and debate,” Robert told PJ Media in an exclusive statement. “YAF deserves our enduring gratitude for fighting against the Antifa indoctrination camps that our colleges and universities have become. Where all too many have complacently accepted the status quo, YAF keeps fighting for the values of a free society. I’m deeply proud and honored to stand with them in this fight.”

It's a shame that left-wing propaganda gets a pass at places like Davidson, yet well-reasoned, truthful views receive the censorship treatment. Thank God that brave men like Robert write and speak the truth, and more power to organizations like YAF that stand in the gap for students who deserve to have their voices heard.

“Unsafe.” That’s what Davidson College called Robert Spencer’s fact-based writing — while letting pro-terror pamphlets fly off the tables.

