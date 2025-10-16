Karoline Leavitt Notices the Dark Side of the Democrat Base and Now They’re Going Ballistic

If the X platform hadn't been messing with my algorithms of late, I might have missed this. But thanks to Elon Musk’s sometimes quirky social media platform, I was treated this afternoon to non-stop reposts from leftists all featuring the same 20-second clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Fox News. This clip is blowing up my feed, and all of the posters are outraged Democrats.

Advertisement

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

The clip was brought to us by none other than Aaron Rupar, who has a reputation for sitting at his computer all day looking for conservative media hits to take out of context and post to social media. A little editing goes a long way, right Aaron?

But this clip may be the exception. It’s one that will have conservatives cheering regardless of the context, and it has leftists a little hot under the collar.

Like Texas Congressman Greg Casar.

Karoline Leavitt should resign.



They try to make us hate each other to distract from the fact that they're robbing us all blind.



It's sick.https://t.co/pAzF5g0jJR — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) October 16, 2025

And the leftist propaganda machine MeidasTouch.

Officials who speak this way about their fellow Americans who simply have different beliefs should not be anywhere near government. What a terrible person. https://t.co/9NdzaTrlzd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2025

And former Obama flunky and podcast bro Dan Pfeiffer.

This shit is so fucking dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along https://t.co/xWqze9GVKg — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

What was it that has them so upset?

“The Democrat Party’s main constituencies are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. That is who the Democrat party is catering to. Not the Trump Administration, and not the White House, and not the Republican Party who are standing up for law-abiding American citizens, not just across the country but around the world,” Leavitt said.

For anyone watching the Democratic Party from an objective distance, we can see all of this. She’s right, but she's guilty of "noticing."

The left is the main force behind all of those so-called “pro-Palestinian” protests across the country. No Democrat with the tiniest bit of sanity can deny theirs is the party of illegals. There are at least 13.7 million illegal residents in America (and probably a lot more) who are living proof of this. And a benchmark study published in Law & Society Review, using data from 2008, shows that the vast majority of incarcerated individuals and ex-felons are registered Democrats if they are registered to vote.

It looks like Leavitt struck a nerve with people who typically don’t like to show it when people on the right are living inside their heads. Just for fun, let’s dig a little deeper to see what really might be bothering them.

Advertisement

The social media interns at MeidasTouch commented, “Officials who speak this way about their fellow Americans who simply have different beliefs should not be anywhere near government.”

What the people at MeidasTouch may be too fully aware of and don’t want Leavitt to force them to admit is that she’s not talking about “fellow Americans.” That’s the real problem. The Democrats now cater to people on the fringes of society or who aren’t even legal citizens. If you are a Democrat and not specifically a member of the three groups Leavitt identified, you're their comrade, you're their ally.

Pfeiffer’s comment is even more telling, especially when viewed in the context of all that has happened across the country the past two months.

“This s##it is so f##king dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along,” he said.

All of a sudden, he cares about dangerous rhetoric (and this 20 seconds of honesty is hardly dangerous). He has said nothing (at least on X) about the texting scandal that centers on some of the most horrific texts you can imagine from Democrat Jay Jones, who’s running for attorney general in Virginia. Pfeiffer said nothing against his fellow leftists for celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. But when Leavitt simply notices the unavoidable reality of who constitutes a disturbing portion of the Democrat base, that’s a bridge too far.

Advertisement

I’m not sure if I should be thankful that the X platform’s algorithms have gone haywire lately because I’m now seeing a lot more of the stream-of-consciousness coming from leftists. It’s eye-opening for me in that as bad as I knew it was, I actually think their collective case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is much worse than I could have imagined.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.