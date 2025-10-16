Stick a Fork in It, Stacey — the Radical New Georgia Project Is Done

I like to take any chance I get to dunk on Stacey Abrams. She tried twice to ruin my home state of Georgia; she lost by a hair in 2018 and received a good, old-fashioned trouncing in 2022.

I’ve also tried to shine a light on her backing of radical left causes. From an astonishing network of funding orgs to serving on the boards of left-wing foundations to indirectly supporting the “Stop Cop City” domestic terrorists in Atlanta, Abrams’ fingerprints are all over the progressive left.

Now, one of her largest organizations is folding — and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving entity. In January, I wrote about how Georgia’s State Ethics Commission hit Abrams’ New Georgia Project with the largest fine in state history:

It turns out that Abrams’ PACs were crooked back in 2018. Now those organizations are on the hook for the biggest ethics fine in Georgia history. “The Georgia State Ethics Commission announced on Wednesday that it would fine New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund $300,000 for its hidden use of dark money during Abrams’ first gubernatorial campaign,” reports Ben T. N. Mause at NOTUS. “The group illegally raised over $4.2 million, then poured over $3.2 million into efforts supporting Abrams’ and other Georgia Democrats’ elections, paying for flyers, organizing field offices and hiring thousands of canvassers who knocked hundreds of thousands of doors.”

Today we instituted the largest fine in Commission history. We are proud of the commitment our staff attorneys made in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office to see this case through after five years of litigation. pic.twitter.com/jhMhKmkrQc — State Ethics Commission (@georgiaethics) January 15, 2025

Fast forward nine months, and the New Georgia Project is closing its doors. Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:

The New Georgia Project’s board of directors said in a statement Thursday that the organization and an affiliated action fund are both dissolving but encouraged others to continue supporting “values of justice, integrity and equity” that guided their work. “As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent,” the statement read. “This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose.”

Abrams founded the New Georgia Project in 2013, half a decade before her first failed gubernatorial bid. In recent years, the group faced fundraising hurdles, legal battles, and internal strife. Several key staff members jumped ship in 2024, and then came the ethics fine.

On X, Bluestein said that the New Georgia Project used to be “one of the most influential political groups in the South.” I think that’s stretching it a bit, but it did have more clout before Abrams went 0 for 2 in statewide elections.

The New Georgia Project has enacted at least three rounds of layoffs since the 2024 election. Abrams has distanced herself from her brainchild in recent months, and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has also backed away from the organization.

“The cuts had long since gutted the project’s mission to build a statewide ‘multiracial, multigenerational, cross-class movement’ aimed at expanding Medicaid, raising Georgia’s minimum wage, overturning abortion limits, and fighting voting measures it deemed restrictive,” Bluestein writes.

Translation: The New Georgia Project focused exclusively on radical left priorities.

Is it wrong of me to dance on the grave of such an awful organization? Of course not, and I’ll watch with all the schadenfreude within me as the far-left’s influence in the Peach State continues to diminish. God bless Georgia!

Bless her heart — Stacey Abrams' radical machine finally ran out of gas. The New Georgia Project is done, and Georgia's better for it.