PACs Aligned With Stacey Abrams Get Hit With Largest Ethics Fine in Georgia History

Chris Queen | 8:44 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The narrative that dominated Georgia politics in 2018 was that Stacey Abrams almost won the Georgia governor’s race. Thankfully, Brian Kemp prevailed, but the margin was so close that Abrams refused to concede.

The close shave of that race set Abrams up for a 2022 rematch, but Kemp, then the incumbent, defeated her soundly. Kemp had developed such a formidable political machine that he carried every Republican in statewide races across the finish line alongside him — with the exception of Herschel Walker, who lost in a runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

It turns out that Abrams’ PACs were crooked back in 2018. Now those organizations are on the hook for the biggest ethics fine in Georgia history.

“The Georgia State Ethics Commission announced on Wednesday that it would fine New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund $300,000 for its hidden use of dark money during Abrams’ first gubernatorial campaign,” reports Ben T. N. Mause at NOTUS. “The group illegally raised over $4.2 million, then poured over $3.2 million into efforts supporting Abrams’ and other Georgia Democrats’ elections, paying for flyers, organizing field offices and hiring thousands of canvassers who knocked hundreds of thousands of doors.”

The groups’ ethical lapse was failing to register as an independent campaign committee before soliciting donations and failing to file reports for the contributions they took in for Abrams’ campaign. The two organizations did the same thing in 2019 when they raised money illegally for a drive to extend public transportation in Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta. The committee hit another PAC raising money for Abrams, Gente4Abrams, with a $50,000 fine in 2020 for similar shady dealings.

“It’s proof that there were illegal, bad actors pushing her across the finish line,” said David Emadi, executive director of the ethics commission. “This notion that these were organizations just out to help register voters is an outright lie.”

The Associated Press (whose far-left reporter, Jeff Amy, probably cried as he wrote the story) reports that Abrams founded the group but wasn’t directly affiliated with it by the time she ran for governor. Interestingly enough, corporate filings list Warnock as the CEO from 2017 to 2019, although Emadi says that the committee didn’t find evidence that the senator was involved in the dark money shenanigans.

“Lawyers for the New Georgia Project previously argued that the groups acted like other nonprofits and that Republicans including Emadi, who had donated to Kemp, were using their majority on the commission in a partisan witch hunt to damage Abrams’ political viability,” reports the AP. Of course, Democrats will blame partisanship for their ethical failures.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) reacted on X:

Kemp’s former communications director, Cody Hall, weighed in as well:

“I think actions like this should be criminal because of the significant impact secret money can have on elections,” Ethics Commissioner Rick Thompson said. “Organizations attempting to keep their election spending secret is shameful and does a disservice to our elections and voters.”

It's hard not to wonder how much Abrams knew about the dark money her group was raising. And if she knew about it, how much did it play into her stubborn refusal to concede? I bet we’ll never get an answer to those questions.

