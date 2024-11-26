What Exactly Did Stacey Abrams Accomplish?

Every morning I wake up and say, “Thank God Stacey Abrams isn’t my governor.” I don’t really, but maybe I should. I shudder to think what my beloved state of Georgia would look like under her leadership.

However, Democrats think that Abrams not only should have been Georgia’s governor but that she also accomplished, umm, something as not-governor. Witness this tweet from Democratic National Committee Chair Martin O’Malley:

What @staceyabrams did in Georgia and beyond should not be the exception; it should be the mission of the Democratic Party. As chair, I'll ensure Democrats fight to protect voting rights in EVERY state. #DNCChair pic.twitter.com/J2P2NCjwI2 — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) November 26, 2024

Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate: “Voting rights” in Georgia had nothing to do with Abrams. Georgia’s election integrity law, which led to record turnout for everyone, including minorities, was the work of Republicans in the Peach State. To quote my friend Cody Hall, who served as Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R-Ga.) communications director during the real governor’s first term, “My dude is stuck in 2016 and loving it.”

Fact check: Georgia's election integrity law, which led to record minority turnout in the state, was the work of Republicans. @staceyabrams had nothing to do with it. You might want to find a different hero, @MartinOMalley https://t.co/clCNCSd9jf — Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) November 26, 2024

Since we’re discussing Abrams’ achievements, Chairman O’Malley, let’s take a look at what she accomplished, shall we? You probably won’t want to hold her up as an example when I’m done.

In 2018, Abrams ran far to the left, and she alienated tons of working-class Georgians. She even insulted Georgia’s sizable agricultural industry less than a week after Hurricane Michael devastated it. She told a crowd at Georgia Southern University that people “shouldn’t have to go into agriculture or hospitality.” Naturally, her campaign denied what she said, but her own words tell the truth.

When she lost in 2018, albeit by a razor-thin margin, Abrams refused to concede, and Democrats fell in line with the narrative. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) referred to Kemp as the “Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair.” (Warren’s tribal name is Needs to Mind Her Own Business.) Meanwhile, Kemp went to work governing Georgia as a solid conservative and making the state even better for everyone.

After the 2020 election, Georgia’s General Assembly sought to make Georgia’s elections more secure, or as Kemp put it, “easier to vote and harder to cheat.” The legislature passed a bill that did just that and even strengthened the law in 2023, and the left — including Abrams — went apoplectic. “Voter suppression!” was the cry from Democrats.

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris brought up the old “Jim Crow” straw man, Abrams wrote an op-ed in USA Today calling for corporations to boycott Georgia. Major League Baseball dutifully followed her lead and moved the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta, taking untold millions of dollars from minority-owned businesses.

USA Today later stealth-edited Abrams’ op-ed to soften the rhetoric. The Atlanta Braves got the last laugh by bringing playoff and World Series games to Atlanta and winning the Fall Classic.

When the 2022 gubernatorial race began, Abrams decided to run again to unseat Kemp. Her pitch boiled down to “Georgia sucks, so put me in charge of it.” We learned more of the truth about Abrams, including the fact that she considered herself pro-life until she decided to run for office.

Abrams relied on stupid stunts to try to reach voters, including appearing in Athens, Ga., the home of the University of Georgia, when the Georgia Bulldogs were playing an away game. She appeared onstage with rapper Latto, holding a sign that read “My Body My Choice.” She made a cameo on a Star Trek show as the president of Earth and tried to parlay that into popularity.

Abrams took a tone-deaf photo with a class of schoolchildren in which the kids all wore masks while she grinned maskless. She even tried and failed to capitalize on the Little Miss meme trend:





Abrams’ policy positions were even worse. She claimed to support law enforcement, but the organization on whose board she served vocally advocated for defunding police. She also said she was “honored” to work with an organization that funded anti-police measures. She also claimed to be an “ally” to the LGBTQETC community but spoke at a church with an anti-gay (and pro-Louis Farrakhan) pastor.

When the election rolled around, Kemp trounced Abrams, who was no match for the governor’s formidable political machine and immense popularity. Kemp carried every statewide race except the Senate to victory with him.

Meanwhile, Georgia has seen record turnout in all of its elections since Republicans passed the election integrity bills — again with no input or help from Abrams. Minority turnout has increased as well, yet Georgia has stayed red.

So, Chairman O’Malley, are you ready to rethink the legacy you’re trying to attribute to Abrams? Or are you going to keep lying to make yourself feel better about loser Democrats?

