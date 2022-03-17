Stacey Abrams Appears in 'Star Trek' Cameo, and You Won't Believe Who She Portrayed

The political deification of Stacey Abrams continues as she has embarked on her next attempt to ruin her home state of Georgia. She continues to get media coverage that would make Beto O’Rourke turn green with envy.

Georgia’s pretend governor most recently appeared on Star Trek: Discovery in a small role as the President of United Earth. No joke.

Yes, that was Stacey Abrams with a cameo on Star Trek Discovery as president of United Earth. A proud Star Trek nerd, Abrams has appeared as a guest on fan shows and has talked extensively about how the show shaped her perspective. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V1HbghDERw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2022

I’m not a Star Trek fan, but people I know who are fans say that Star Trek: Discovery is dreadfully woke and of poor quality. But the producers of Star Trek: Discovery were breathless about having Abrams appear on the show.

“We always knew that Earth returning would be a big, big moment, and coming into Season 4, we knew that was going to happen in the finale,” writer and executive producer Michelle Paradise told Variety. “As we started to look ahead to the finale, we realized we are going to need a face for this moment, someone to represent Earth.”

The fandom gets worse.

“When the time came to start talking about the president of Earth, it seemed like, ‘Well, who better to represent that than her?’” Paradise stated. So she texted executive producer Alex Kurtzman suggesting Abrams and waited for his reply. “The number of exclamation marks that came back was just phenomenal.”

Excuse me while I go throw up.

Abrams was a natural fit for a Star Trek role in another way. She’s been upfront about her Star Trek fandom for years, and she even hosted a virtual fundraiser for now-Georgia Democrat Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock alongside cast members from various Star Trek franchises, as well as a “Trek the vote to victory” event for Joe Biden.

But casting Abrams was more than just allowing a famous fan to get in on the action. This is one more example of the left’s attempts to crown Stacey Abrams as, well, something. They probably think they can sway the people of Georgia to vote for her instead of Gov. Brian Kemp or David Perdue, whichever wins the primary (it’ll most likely be Kemp).

On Tuesday I wrote about the fawning coverage that Politico gave to Abrams’ campaign kickoff (see the Related link above). It was hagiography barely disguised as news coverage, but it’s not the only time the media-entertainment complex has thrown her into the spotlight lately.

Remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta in January to stump for their federal takeover of elections? Abrams made a big deal out of announcing that he wasn’t joining them because of some prior commitment — A hair appointment? A root canal? Filming Star Trek? — and the media bought it hook, line, and sinker.

In February, she appeared on The Daily Show, where she unashamedly compared losing the Georgia governor’s race and the political theater surrounding “voting rights” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, I pointed out that “Abrams is going to continue to get this type of softball coverage and hagiography” while she’s on the campaign trail. The left is desperate to make Stacey Abrams a thing, and it’s painful to watch them prop her up.

I just wish they wouldn’t push so hard for her to get a chance to ruin the state I’ve called home my whole life.