Pop Singer Flips Out During Portland Concert, Goes on Profane Rant Against ICE Document

Pop singer and actress Renee Rapp went on a profane tirade against President Donald Trump and Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) during a recent concert in Portland, Oregon, that provides further evidence to support the thesis that liberalism is a mental disorder. Leftists are so blinded by their own emotions — which seem to be fueled by media propaganda mixed with a large dose of stupidity — that they sequester themselves away from anything remotely resembling reality.

Advertisement

Rapp entered the entertainment world by starring in the Broadway musical version of the popular film Mean Girls in 2019. During her concert at Portland's Moda Center, she told the audience she was "very, very, very excited to be here with you."

But then the openly LGBTQ singer — who has admitted to suffering from mental health issues in the past — revealed that she had a lot more on her mind than entertaining the crowd, jumping right away into a political screed laced with so much profanity it would make a sailor blush.

“And it just happens that we’re here at the same time some people who shouldn’t [expletive] be here are,” she told the crowd. She's right. There are a lot of folks in Portland who shouldn't be there. Paid protesters, Antifa, and, of course, illegal immigrants. Too bad that's not whom she's reffering to. Rapp would have almost sounded smart.

“So let’s get a couple things abundantly [expletive] clear,” she continued before screeching like a crazed, drunken harpie, "F*** ICE. F*** this administration. And F*** Trump."

Pop Singer, Renee Rapp, SLAMS President Trump and ICE agents at her concert..



👀 pic.twitter.com/wXcxrxIwQK — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Rapp has bombarded her fans with her far-left political views. It's not surprising given she's a card-carrying member of the Rainbow Flag Brigade. These individuals, though they are a very small part of the general population of the United States, seem to be the loudest and most aggressive when it comes to yelling and shouting about everything they hate in America.

It's hard to imagine being so miserable, so easily offended, so devoid of purpose and meaning in life that you spend all of your time looking for things to be mad about. No wonder so many leftists suffer from severe mental health problems. The human mind can only take so much.

While Rapp hasn't been in the spotlight for long, she's used much of her time to shill for liberal causes. She's been an outspoken supporter of baby murder mill Planned Parenthood. The Mean Girls star has pushed a pro-Hamas agenda and, of course, advocated for far left LGBTQ agenda items.

Now to be clear, I'm not saying celebrities and artists should stay quiet on their political beliefs, though, honestly, it would be nice if they did. I only wish they'd look beyond their emotions and take a gander at the facts. It's not wrong to be passionate about politics. But when passion supersedes common sense and logic, it becomes a problem.

Advertisement

Celebrities need to be far more careful and weigh their beliefs from different angles. Whether people like Rapp want to or not, impressionable minds look up to them. Thus, they have a responsibility to exercise caution when speaking their minds.

Unfortunately, Rapp didn't get the memo.

Help PJ Media continue to expose the truth about the entertainment industry as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 74% off your membership.