Consequences: Jay Jones No Longer Leading in Virginia AG Race

Back on the 8th of October, The New York Post’s Patrick Reilly told us:

Virginia Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones abruptly canceled a fundraising event Thursday night amid intense backlash from leaked text messages he sent calling for the Republican former state House speaker to be shot.



Jones was scheduled to host a fundraiser at the home of popular novelist David Baldacci, where Senator and former Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine was also due to attend — but the scandal has forced the campaign to cancel, Axios reported.

The Post article has the content of those texts if you’re interested. Particularly potent, The Post went on to report: "Donors who reserved spots at the event were contacted by Jones’ campaign and told their donations would be refunded, sources told the outlet."

Emphasis is mine because a campaign refunding money is normally seen as a campaign’s proverbial white flag. The result of the discovery of the texts, however, was not, as one might hope, a complete public abandonment of Jones among the Democrat leadership. What it did was result in one of the larger examples of political cognitive dissonance in recent times.

Most Virginia Democrats have condemned Jones’ comments — but many are still publicly backing him in the race against his opponent, incumbent Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.



Kaine told reporters on Tuesday that he is “still a supporter,” of Jones — but called Jones’ comments “indefensible,” according to Axios.

The result from Democrat voters, however, was somewhat different. The news from Real Clear Polling dropped this morning:

In a poll from Christopher Newport University, taken from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, which was before the text messages were shown to the public, Jones led by six points, which was less than gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s lead over Winsome Earle-Sears at 10 points.



However, in polls since the scandal, incumbent Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares has started to lead. In a Cygnal poll taken Oct. 6-7, Miyares led by two points, 46%-44%, and in a Trafalgar Group poll taken Oct. 8-10, Miyares led by six points.

It would appear Jones is toast. The recipient of those texts, delegate Carrie Coyner, however, is a bit of an enigma. Coyner claims membership in the Republican Party in Virginia and represents Chesterfield, Prince George's, and Hopewell. Her voting record there seems more Democrat than Republican. There seem to be some unanswered questions, but it is clear from the texts displayed that the two had been in discussion for some time. RCP continues:

The leaked texts were between Jones and Virginia House of Delegates member Carrie Coyner. In them, Jones describes a situation where Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head.” In another screenshot, Coyner says that Jones was “hopping [sic] jennifer Gilbert’s children would die,” and Jones affirmed, saying, “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

This strikes me as the alarmingly prevalent attitude of the far left, which in turn leads to the multiple shootings, riots, and the recent government shutdown, all of which are designed to cause some kind of pain for political gain.

The only remaining questions are why anyone still tolerates and supports Jones, and why Virginia voters and officials still support anyone, Democrat or Republican, who still supports Jones over the GOP candidate for Virginia AG, incumbent Jason Miyares.

