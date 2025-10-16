Trump and Newsom at Loggerheads Again Over 'Vanity Parade' to Mark Marine Corps 250th Anniversary

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom are the oil and water of American politics. Newsom is suave and sophisticated, while Trump is the back-alley brawler. When they tangle, sparks usually fly.

The latest rhubarb promises some real fireworks.

Vice President JD Vance will lead a parade on Saturday in Los Angeles to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marines. Someone leaked the false information that the Trump administration was planning to fire a couple of sea-launched missiles at Camp Pendleton during a live-fire exercise that would have necessitated shutting down I-5, one of the busiest highways in California.

Did I mention the exercise would have had supersonic missiles flying over the heads of a couple of hundred thousand protesters attending the "No Kings" marches in the region?

Newsom took to X, rising and smiting his foe a mighty smite:

"Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military. PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD."

As it turns out, the White House said there never was a plan to fire the missiles. In fact, it would have been a terrible move to close the interstate.

MTN:

The ripple effects could cripple emergency response times, business operations, and regional supply chains, costing an estimated $8.2 million in lost visitor spending per day. Local officials say the event was announced with scant notice, no coordination, and zero transparency. Unconfirmed reports suggest the Pentagon may authorize live naval ordnance demonstrations off the Southern California coast during the celebration.

It almost certainly was never a serious proposal. It would have caused chaos and perhaps even cost lives.

This was Trump trolling Newsom and his opponents, who will be marching to warn him not to take the crown...or something.

William Martin, the president's special assistant and communications director to the vice president, pushed back against Newsom's charges.

"This is complete fake news. The Marine Corps said they are NOT shutting down the I-5 highway and that the event at Camp Pendleton is a training exercise. Also, President Trump IS paying the troops despite Chuck Schumer’s efforts to hold their salaries hostage," Martin declared in a post on X, which has been retweeted by the @VP X account.

A press release from the Marine Corps gave details.

"The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our Nation's interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead. The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea," the release explains.

Washington Post:





Over the weekend, Trump



Saturday’s showcase will be included in a national prime time broadcast scheduled to air Nov. 9, according to the Marine Corps. The governor’s office also criticized the Trump administration over what it called “an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck.”Over the weekend, Trump ordered Defense Department officials to repurpose money to make Wednesday’s payroll for members of the military during the ongoing shutdown. It’s not clear whether military members would continue to receive paychecks beyond Wednesday should the shutdown stretch further.Saturday’s showcase will be included in a national prime time broadcast scheduled to air Nov. 9, according to the Marine Corps.

Newsom has been trying to emulate the success of Trump's communication style with poor results. He's like a kid going to a pool party dressed up in his best suit and shined shoes.

He is so out of place.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

