BREAKING: Trump to Meet Putin Again

President Donald Trump announced that he is once again planning to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in yet another round of efforts to end the devastating Ukraine-Russia war.

Trump announced the new scheduled peace conference in Hungary in an Oct. 16 Truth Social post. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead initial meetings to move hopefully toward peace. Trump will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky here in America as part of the ongoing negotiations.

Trump announced, “I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one. President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

Somewhat ironically, Trump himself acknowledged the potential imminent collapse of the deal in a subsequent post, in which he threatened Hamas with a restart in combat if the terrorists continue to round up and shoot rival Gaza factions. Hamas took advantage of the ceasefire with Israel to carry out the internecine warfare between different Palestinian factions.

But in his post about Russia, Trump continued, “President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue. We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over.”

Trump was so pleased that he apparently agreed immediately to another meeting. “At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined.”

President Trump continued, “President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.”

One of Donald Trump‘s major campaign promises was to end the Ukraine war, but recent statements seemed to indicate a different perspective, as he claimed that a devastated Ukraine could reclaim territory and win the war against its bigger opponent. Trump also promised to keep sending weapons to President Zelensky. But it appears Trump was just waiting for another message from Putin to come back to the negotiating table. And as a former KGB agent specifically trained in propagandizing Westerners, Putin always has a clever if insincere statement to make.

It remains to be seen how the new round of negotiations will go.

