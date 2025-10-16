Trump the Therapist: Healing After a Political Abuse Cycle

One weekend isn't nearly enough to heal from a toxic relationship. One morning, you wake up and realize the person you trusted called every judgment of yours "wrong," kept saying you couldn't live without them, then worked to isolate you from your own instincts.

Unfortunately, I'm guessing most of us have had a toxic relationship or two in our personal history. Hell, all of us are working through a sixteen-year relationship where we woke up in January 2025 and realized the codependency we lived under.

We lived through sixteen years of emotional, financial, and moral manipulation under Presidents Obama and Biden. We were hit so hard that President Trump's second term isn't just policy, it's therapy for a nation that forgot it could think for itself.

The Manipulators Who Claimed to Care

When campaigning for his first term, President Obama's charm promised progress and unity. After he gained power, he became a master controller, employing identity division and moral lectures. Joe Biden grabbed the baton, using nostalgia and habit, while promising safety and inclusion, all while presiding over a debt spiral, institutional capture, and cultural animus.

Working alongside a compliant media, the left rewrote the national narrative: America is broken, complicit, and unworthy without central authority.

When walking into the Oval Office in 2017, Trump inherited the wreckage of a country that no longer believed in itself.

The Return of the Therapist

Trump hit a wall in his first term: impeachment, court fights, media trials, and bureaucratic sabotage. Fighting the swamp means the swamp fights back; institutions claiming moral high ground became the battering ram of pushback.

Trump defied them, but there's only so much a person can do in four years.

After learning the essential lessons of #45, President Trump returned as more than an insurgent; he's become the nation's therapist, the person who understands the patterns, remembers the lies, and isn't afraid to excavate the past. Think of a dentist working on a cavity in your mouth: he removes the decayed and infected tooth material, leaving a clean and solid surface to work with.

That's about the best analogy I can think of to illustrate what I believe the president is doing.

Rebuilding Boundaries in the Real World

President Trump began Day One by reinstating what used to be Schedule F, now formally titled Schedule Policy/Career, to recapture personnel content over policy roles, declaring that agents in policy-influencing positions would no longer receive default civil service immunity when they defy administration priorities.

By making this move, the president is signaled that there will no longer be untouchable bureaucratic elites who run unchecked.

Trump's doing boundary work in education in full view. The White House rolled out a Compact for Academic Excellence that demands colleges accept conditions for preferential funding: commitments to free inquiry, admissions neutrality, and the rejection of ideological bias.

MIT, Brown, and other prestigious institutions loudly and publicly rejected the compact, claiming that academic freedom is threatened. Trump was perfectly clear when responding: Federal money and speech rights must be joined at the hip, traveling together.

There's been a relentless fight on DEI in government. Executive Order 14151 ended "radical and wasteful" DEI programs across federal agencies.

Officials were ordered to report DEI positions and purge incentives that rewarded ideology over competence.

Trump is the dentist, removing waste and decay.

Scars That Still Ache

Like rivers, some wounds run deep; Obamacare still rakes households over subsidy cliffs and hidden premium spikes, not to mention the cliff Congressional Democrats are backed up to.

The president who declared the earth started healing when he was sworn in, and who was shortly followed by a president whose intelligence paled in comparison to an autopen, spent years apologizing and retreating, which weakened America's leverage.

The Laws of Unintended Consequences fill the void left by poor decisions. We forced our allies to adjust, while our adversaries started pushing boundaries.

Press releases and bogus studies can't reverse this decline; it requires posture, consistency, and deterrence.

And culturally, the left developed daily emotional currencies based on race and gender, selling victimhood, weaponizing the grievance industry, and turning neighbors into suspects. Changing laws can't undo this damage by itself.

The healing America needs is cultural: rediscovering dignity, optimism, and humor.

Therapy Hurts Before It Heals

There's no quick fix for therapy; it's slow, uncomfortable, and doesn't fit into a soundbite.

But Trump's America isn't tearing statues down and renaming military forts and academic buildings. It's critical to remember every lie, every twisted narrative about "equity" and "inclusion," every attempt to quell dissent.

This new America is speaking again, inflation is no longer "transitory," border collapse isn't "compassion," and speech isn't "harassment."

Facts are facts. Again.

With every lie dismantled, Trump elicits howls from the media.

In case you're wondering, that's the sound of the abuser losing control; bureaucrats, talking heads, and the professors who once ruled with a lock on THE NARRATIVE are all realizing, with growing horror, that the public who once bent to consent no longer does.

Final Thoughts

America didn't heal in four years, and it won't heal in eight, and some scars will never fully fade. But healing, even a complete recovery, isn't perfection; it's doing better than yesterday, and it's refusing to let the abuser back in. Our country is learning that our voice, country, and spirit never belonged to anybody else.

Trump returned to the presidency like the eponymous bull in the china shop, destroying all decayed and infected teeth, removing the material preventing any chance for rebuilding the tooth.

There wasn't any expectation that President Trump would run a moderating, cautious administration. He came back to reconstruct, to redefine, to remind the world that America answers to no one.

The patient was broken, but resilient; therapy begins with truth, and at long last, America is finally talking again.

Therapy Takes Commitment

The left spent sixteen years telling America she was the problem. Trump's teaching her to stand again.