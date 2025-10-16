Army Engineers Write ‘For Charlie’ on New Border Wall

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun construction on a new section of border wall in Arizona, and one engineer wrote a tribute to Charlie Kirk on the first piece of the new wall.

The U.S. Department of War (DOW) shared a video Thursday showing an engineer writing “FOR CHARLIE” at the top of the very first piece of the new border wall to be put into place along our southern border with Mexico.

Yesterday, the @USArmy and @USACEHQ began construction of 15 miles of Border Wall at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Arizona.



This critical project protects a vital military installation, strengthens border security, and supports our brave men and women in uniform.



No nation… pic.twitter.com/MH1z53tpBx — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) October 16, 2025

This week, Donald Trump established October 14, which would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday had he not been assassinated in September, as a National Day of Remembrance honoring the TPUSA founder. “Every day, Charlie devoted himself to a set of simple causes: Defending the truth, encouraging debate, and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was gracious and articulate beyond measure, always welcomed opposing perspectives, and never deviated from his noble goal of bridging our political, cultural, and philosophical divides,” Trump wrote.

The president also posthumously awarded Kirk America’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Erika Kirk received the medal on her husband‘s behalf. “We're gathered not only to celebrate Charlie's birthday, but to honor a truth that he gave his entire life to defend, and that's freedom. The very existence of the Presidential Medal of Freedom reminds us that the national interest of the United States has always been freedom,” she emphasized in her speech.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his behalf.



Heartbreaking and beautiful.



God bless Erika Kirk. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vMtu7HbX10 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

She said, “Our Founders etched it into the preamble of our Constitution, and those words are not relics on parchment. They are a living covenant. The blessings of liberty are not man's invention. They are God's endowment. Charlie lived for those blessings, not as abstract words, but as sacred promises.” Charlie was wearing a shirt that said “Freedom” when he was assassinated.

The new construction project at the border, which launched with the tribute to Charlie Kirk, will put 15 miles of new wall along the southern United States border. The Department of War confirmed the launch of the project, as seen above in the X post and video.

The Trump administration continues to work to secure our borders and crack down on illegal alien criminals, despite constant interference from Democrat politicians, judges, and activists. One of Trump‘s main campaign promises was immigration enforcement, and it was also one of the issues that carried him to victory in the 2024 election, a victory also due in part to the tireless work and advocacy of Charlie Kirk.

