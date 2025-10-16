Dem State Rep. to Lead Creepy ‘All Ages’ Pride Event

A Democrat state representative in Texas has been named the ally grand marshal for an “all ages” Pride event that is set to feature completely inappropriate sexualized performances in front of little children.

Drag queens will gyrate onstage and read books to tiny kids as part of the Katy Pride Celebration this weekend, which will prominently feature Texas Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D). This is child gro*ming at its most shameless.

Language warning:

HOLY SHIT.



An "ALL AGES" Pride Event in Katy, Texas, is hosting a "Pride Story Time" that features THESE drag queens.



This event is open to CHILDREN.



PARENTS BEWARE pic.twitter.com/vhewc8f4hC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 15, 2025

Katy Pride recently announced the leaders for its third annual celebration on Oct. 18 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. They are “Grand Marshal Servando Arellano-Torres, President of SOMOS Loud Houston (he/him); Ally Grand Marshal Jon Rosenthal, Texas State Representative District 135 (he/him); Youth Grand Marshal Cameron Samuels, Executive Director of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (they/them).” True, there might be a little bit too much masculinity in there, but at least it is balanced by the men’s slavish adherence to pronoun ideology.

After that, Katy Pride detailed its itinerary for the celebration, which, again, I want to emphasize, is supposed to be open to all ages, and is even specifically being advertised to and for families with little children:

The celebration will begin with the official recognition of the 2025 Grand Marshals, followed by the Parade around the park to kick off the event. Festival highlights include Main Stage Entertainment featuring DJ CrazyV, Drag Queen Serena Spellman, Drag King Kian Kismet, and Fierce & Free: A Transparent Closet Runway show. A Kids Zone with activities for families and children will include inflatables, yard games, crafts, and more. An Education & Advocacy Alley will feature panel discussions hosted by Trans Truth Podcast and Community Advocate, Meghan Fairbanks, The Houston Banner Project on display, voter education information and more. Reading Under the Rainbow: Pride Story Time, sponsored by Katy Budget Books, will have readings by Drag Queen Serena Spellman and Drag King Kian Kismet.

Little Johnny (soon to be Joanne) can make a cute craft, play a game, and watch a huge man wearing lipstick and a dress (or perhaps a thong) perform sexed-up routines and read stories. What a perfect outing for the family.

Take Action Texas is providing pushback:

Help get Katy Pride 2025 cancelled!



Thanks to @MrCowboyAlchemy for putting this contact list together. Throw him a follow for his efforts, he's constantly gathering intel on these pedophile events.



Contact List:

Texas Typhoon Waterpark(host of the event)

(832)426-7071



William… pic.twitter.com/HLnPNlBYdi — Take Action Texas (@TakeActionTX) October 15, 2025

Rosenthal needs to be exposed as much as possible for helping to head up this outrageous event. Drag queens are creepy enough when they are performing for adults, but it should be absolutely illegal for them to perform in front of children. Drag queen story hours and events like the one in Texas this weekend are nothing more than deliberate sexualization of children from toddlerhood on, so that they grow up thinking sexual perversion is normal and laudable.

