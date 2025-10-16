Christians Murdered and Jailed in Iran, Nigeria, and Congo

Muslim persecution of Christians is intensifying in several countries, including Iran, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Nigeria remains the deadliest country in the world for Christians, with a decade-plus-long genocide that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Islamic Fulani militants made Christian villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State their latest target in a deadly raid on Oct. 14, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

Western media, when it pays attention to the violence in Nigeria (which is not often), usually likes to pretend the violence is merely a dispute over farmland between two tribal factions, leaving out the religious element. True, the Fulani stole 40 cows and ravaged farmland, but they were attacking Rawuru, Tatu, and Lawuru villages because Fulani are Muslims and the villagers are majority Christian.

Indeed, the first village was holding evening prayers at the time of the attack:

Eyewitnesses from the mission center in Rawuru reported that the gunmen invaded their compound around nightfall, opening fire on residents who had gathered for evening prayers. Two members of the mission center were killed on the spot, while several others managed to escape into the nearby bushes. The attackers later advanced toward Tatu village, where ten additional people were killed in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to terrorize Christians. In the Lawuru community, located a few miles away, two more residents were shot dead, and their livestock was taken by the assailants. Locals said the attackers had earlier issued threats and warnings about their intentions, which were reported to security forces. However, no preventive measures were taken before the assault occurred.

Another African country facing a growing plague of terrorism is the DRC. On Oct. 7, Islamic jihadi Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Rizerie village, Babika Chiefdom, in the majority-Christian Lubero territory. The ADF extremists murdered five gold miners while they were at work.

“The people who were killed were just trying to work so they could earn a living,” said a local, per ICC. “They woke up early that morning, hoping to provide for their families. Then the rebels came out of nowhere and brutally ended their lives. It was horrifying — gunshots, screaming, and people running in every direction. Those men didn’t deserve to die like that.” But ADF kills for the perverse thrill of killing Christians.

In Iran, the Islamic regime is stepping up religious persecution too. ICC reported that five Christians’ sentences of eight or more years have been upheld.

Middle East Concern reported that “the charges, under Articles 500, 500bis and 514 of the Islamic Penal Code, related to their participation in Christian training courses in Turkey, attendance at house-church meetings, participation in online meetings, and other online activities.” Mohabat News cited “advertising and propaganda activities contrary to the Islamic law…[and] propaganda against the regime” among the official charges levied against the Christ followers. An additional charge of “insulting the leadership” was also reportedly added for one of the individuals.

The prisoners are Abolfazl (Benyamin) Ahmadzadeh Khajani, Hesameddin (Yahya) Mohammad Junaidi, Morteza (Calvin) Faghanpour Sasi, and two others whose names have not been made public.

Pray for persecuted Christians around the world.

