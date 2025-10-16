Senate Democrats Block Bill to Pay Our Troops

Senate Democrats just made it clear where their priorities lie—and it’s not with the men and women in uniform. On Thursday, they blocked the annual defense appropriations bill that would have ensured U.S. troops continue to get paid as the government shutdown hit Day 16.

Advertisement

The vote fell mostly along party lines, with only a few Democrats breaking ranks to join Republicans in trying to move the measure forward. Their obstruction effectively torpedoed Senate Republicans’ plan to restart the funding process and get the government back on track. President Donald Trump has stepped in with a temporary measure to guarantee pay for service members, but that stopgap won’t last long. Without cooperation from Senate Democrats, the clock is ticking on how long that lifeline holds.

Only three Democrats—Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire—crossed the aisle to join Republicans.

"I think the people in our military deserve to get paid," Fetterman said. "That's what my vote is about."

However, their votes weren’t enough to overcome the wall of Democratic obstruction that torpedoed Senate Republicans’ effort to reignite the government funding process.

Had the bill advanced through its first procedural hurdle, lawmakers could have modified it to include other funding bills, a move that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., signaled he planned to make throughout the week. However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats were unwilling to support the bill and argued that they wanted a guarantee on exactly which other spending bills would be added on to it down the line. ”They need unanimous consent to add anything to the defense bill," Schumer said before the vote. "They don’t have it." Thune and Senate Republicans floated adding additional spending bills, like measures to fund Transportation, the Health and Human Services and Labor Departments, Housing and Urban Development, and Commerce, but first needed to blast through the procedural hurdle to do so.

Advertisement

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) blasted the Senate Democrats’ blockade of the defense bill. “If they want to stop the defense bill, I don’t think it’s very good optics for them, obviously,” he said.

Other Republicans agreed.

“These are dangerous times. This is not the time to weaken our defenses,” warned Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

ICYMI: Spanberger Hits the Panic Button in Virginia

Senate Democrats’ opposition to the defense bill is tied directly to their broader fight against the clean Continuing Resolution (CR) the House previously passed to fund the government into November. Senate Democrats have now filibustered the CR ten times.

Much like their standoff over extending Obamacare subsidies and funding free health care for illegal immigrants, Democrats demanded concrete guarantees about what Republicans would attach to the bill—a reflection of the deep mistrust between the parties that has widened the partisan divide even further this year.

Like their argument with extending Obamacare subsidies, they demanded guarantees on what exactly Republicans would attach to the bill — a position that stemmed from an overall lack of trust between the parties that has ripped the partisan divide open even further this year. "We don't have an agreement on anything," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said. "So obviously we can't. They're still not negotiating." Kelly, the senator from Arizona, similarly argued that there was no bipartisan agreement on what exactly the package would look like. ”We should be focused on fixing these healthcare premiums and getting the government back open," he said. "And, you know, just to bring up the one bill without the others is something we typically don't do."

Advertisement

No matter how much they spin it, Democrats in the Senate have made their priorities clear—and they don’t include the men and women who protect our freedom. This blockade isn’t about policy; it’s about political power, regardless of the cost to our troops or our national security. Americans must hold these lawmakers accountable. It’s time to demand that Congress put our service members first, not last.

The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Chuck Schumer led his party to shut down the government for healthcare for illegals—and now new polls show voters are turning on them fast. Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.