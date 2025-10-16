Spanberger Hits the Panic Button in Virginia

Matt Margolis | 2:39 PM on October 16, 2025
Abigail Spanberger has officially pressed the panic button. How can I tell? With less than three weeks until Election Day, her gubernatorial campaign is pulling a classic move of a campaign that realizes it is in trouble: an 11th-hour high-profile endorsement. And this one comes from Barack Obama. Spanberger’s team is desperately trying to distract voters from the Jay Jones texting scandal that now threatens to sink Democrats across the statewide ticket.

Anyone paying attention knows that the Jay Jones texting scandal has become an absolute disaster for Virginia Democrats. Jones, who's running for attorney general, saw his comfortable lead evaporate practically overnight once voters learned about his offensive text messages. Fresh Trafalgar polling shows Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares now leading Jones by six points, a stunning reversal from just days earlier when Jones held the advantage. That's not just a bad polling day; that's a political earthquake.

But here's where it gets really interesting. The damage isn't confined to Jones' attorney general race. The scandal's shockwaves have rippled through the entire Democratic ticket, tightening what was supposed to be a comfortable race for Spanberger. Both the governor and lieutenant governor contests have tightened, sitting within the margin of error. Between the text message revelations and Spanberger's gubernatorial debate performance against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, Democrats have watched their advantage crumble.

Enter Obama, stage left, with his perfectly timed endorsement package.

Obama cut two digital ads for Spanberger, hitting the usual Democratic talking points about economic fairness and abortion rights. Obama's clearly trying to juice turnout among young and black voters during Virginia's early voting period. In the ads, he leans hard into the drama, proclaiming that "Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year" and reminding everyone that "every vote counts." One spot takes predictable shots at Trump tariffs and tax cuts that allegedly favor billionaires while attacking high living costs, pushing the standard line about building an economy for everyone instead of just corporations.

The Virginia GOP wasn't about to let Obama's rescue mission go unchallenged.

That's the kind of confidence that comes from watching your opponent panic. When a campaign brings in the big guns this late in the game, it's usually because their internal polling looks even worse than the public numbers. Spanberger's team is clearly hoping Obama's star power can turn things around. The next three weeks will tell us whether Democrats can successfully distract from their scandal problems or if Virginia voters are ready to reject the entire Democratic ticket. 

