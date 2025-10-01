The Morning Briefing: Schumer Shutdown, Schumer Tantrum...Same Thing

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Treinballeiz was convinced that he could manifest a future filled with water polo, canapés, and weekend reenactments of cherished Maude episodes.

Advertisement

All too often, Congress is like an overpriced daycare that charges the United States taxpayers a small fortune to provide a space for adults to act out. It is most wearisome, which is a word that pops into my head a lot when reading about the antics of our alleged representatives in this representative republic.

To the surprise of even those of us who've voted Republican our whole lives, the GOP members of Congress have had quite a few grown-up moments this year. The Democrats, however, descend further into toddler rage madness every day. The latest tantrum is now officially underway. This is from Matt:

Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican bill that would have extended federal funding for seven weeks, with the final tally coming in at 55-45, short of the 60 votes needed to break the filibuster. This puts the government on a fast track toward its first shutdown in nearly seven years, all because Democrats decided now was the time to dig in their heels. The Republican bill was straightforward, a clean funding extension that should have sailed through without drama. But Democrats refused to play ball unless Republicans agreed to negotiate on extending Obamacare subsidies and other Democratic priorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to bully his party by refusing to haggle over an extension of health care benefits.

Advertisement

Yeah, all these years later, we're still fighting over Obamacare. It's the STD of American political issues.

That Charles Schumer is a weak and ineffectual leader is a well-established given. How he remains in power can only be attributed to the fact that Democrats have a long history of failing upward. Nancy Pelosi appears to have used up all of the Democratic Congressional competence for a while.

We've been discussing the Democrats' complete lack of something positive to offer the American people after their spectacular defeat last November. All they've had is rage, f-bombs, and RESIST. This shutdown is more of the same. Matt goes on to quote the Associated Press in his post as saying that "...party activists and lawmakers have argued that Democrats need to do something to stand up to Trump."

Stand up and do what, exactly? All that Schumer and the Democrats are trying to do right now is jockey for some favorable PR. In their minds, I guess they think that THIS will finally be the thing that appeals to the voters they lost last year, even though it's nothing different than anything else they've been doing.

The Dems can get all the back slaps they want from their propagandists in the mainstream media, but that model doesn't have the sway with the electorate that it used to. They have yet to wrap their heads around that truth. Trump and the Republicans keep winning these battles, no matter how many names they call him.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Ken Martin said that we could expect more of this "fight" nonsense, which my RedState colleague Becky Noble wrote about yesterday.

Schumer and the Democrats went through with this shutdown largely because they're still all-in on prioritizing illegal aliens over the American citizens they're tasked with representing. That's been working out super well for them so far this year. If they want to keep digging this political grave deeper and deeper, I'm willing to host a series of fundraisers to get more money to buy them shovels.

That's reaching across the aisle, right?

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Parenthood in 19 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WrV6cayK9h — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 29, 2025

PJ Media

Me. YouTube Writes Trump a Check for Its Free Speech Fumble — Terms of Service Not Included

VodkaPundit. Instant Karma's Gonna Get You — With ICE and Friggin' Laser Beams

President Trump Shares Prayer to Honor St. Michael's Feast Day

The Teaching of 'Western Civilization' in High School and Colleges Is Making a Comeback

Advertisement

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. You'll Totally Believe Who's Secretly in Charge of the Gaza 'Relief' Flotilla

Hegseth to Military Brass: Reform or Resign

Charlie Kirk, Trans Violence, and the Baseball Field Shooting: The Skyrocketing Price of Our 'Tolerance'

The Teaching of 'Western Civilization' in High School and Colleges Is Making a Comeback

Elon Musk’s Next Big Project Could Be a Game Changer

The REAL Reason Muslims Love Jesus

Mark Felt and James Comey

Box wine has a shelf life. Are Democrats Finally Getting Sick and Tired of Hillary Clinton, Too?

DEI vs. Story, Part 4: How Publishing Lost the Plot: The Silencing of the Straight White Male

The Hamas-ification of the Democratic Party

DOJ Sues to Save Minnesota From Itself and Its Sanctuary City Policies

Townhall Mothership

+1. Charlie Kirk's Assassination Has Galvanized Voter Blocs Not Typically Associated With TPUSA

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown

GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight.

Arab Countries Support Peace Plan

CCRKBA Honors Ariz. State Rep Quang Nguyen at Annual Conference

Cam&Co. Lessons from Gun Rights Policy Conference

BREAKING: DOJ Sues LA County Sheriff's Department over CCW Delays

That Day When the Secretary Got the Big Brass Band Together

Juvenile Justice in Maryland is a Joke

The Emhoff Family Trust. Kamala's Book Selling Like Hotcakes, but to Whom?

Advertisement

Winning: New Data Confirms American Eagle Got Last Laugh in the Sydney Sweeney Ad Debate

Yeah, he's lying. 'Not Political' Fallon Claims 'We Hit Both Sides Equally,' but the Receipts Prove Otherwise

Democrats Are Walking Into a Trap

‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes

Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump Coverage

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum

VIP

New 'AI Actress' Strikes Terror in the Heart of Hollywood. Why You Should Be Scared Too

Tomorrow Is Christmas in Venezuela

The 'Disparate Impact' Flim-Flam Is Ending

Mailed Abortion Pills: Risky for Adults — Dangerous for Teens

Why So Many Adults Are Paying a Fortune to Pretend They’re Kids Again

Joy Reid Is on to Us. She Discovered We Don't Like Paying Income Taxes.

The Problem Is Obamacare

Around the Interwebz

‘High Potential’ Nearly Triples Season 2 Premiere Viewership After 7 Days With 28% Year-Over-Year Audience Growth

Alexa’s survival hinges on you buying more expensive Amazon devices

The 20 International Foods Most Commonly Mispronounced by Americans

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Advertisement

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/30/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Washington Blade

New Media: Washington Reporter

Radio: iHeartMedia



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.