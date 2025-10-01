The Morning Briefing: Schumer Shutdown, Schumer Tantrum...Same Thing

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Treinballeiz was convinced that he could manifest a future filled with water polo, canapés, and weekend reenactments of cherished Maude episodes.
All too often, Congress is like an overpriced daycare that charges the United States taxpayers a small fortune to provide a space for adults to act out. It is most wearisome, which is a word that pops into my head a lot when reading about the antics of our alleged representatives in this representative republic.
To the surprise of even those of us who've voted Republican our whole lives, the GOP members of Congress have had quite a few grown-up moments this year. The Democrats, however, descend further into toddler rage madness every day. The latest tantrum is now officially underway. This is from Matt:
Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican bill that would have extended federal funding for seven weeks, with the final tally coming in at 55-45, short of the 60 votes needed to break the filibuster. This puts the government on a fast track toward its first shutdown in nearly seven years, all because Democrats decided now was the time to dig in their heels.
The Republican bill was straightforward, a clean funding extension that should have sailed through without drama. But Democrats refused to play ball unless Republicans agreed to negotiate on extending Obamacare subsidies and other Democratic priorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to bully his party by refusing to haggle over an extension of health care benefits.
Yeah, all these years later, we're still fighting over Obamacare. It's the STD of American political issues.
That Charles Schumer is a weak and ineffectual leader is a well-established given. How he remains in power can only be attributed to the fact that Democrats have a long history of failing upward. Nancy Pelosi appears to have used up all of the Democratic Congressional competence for a while.
We've been discussing the Democrats' complete lack of something positive to offer the American people after their spectacular defeat last November. All they've had is rage, f-bombs, and RESIST. This shutdown is more of the same. Matt goes on to quote the Associated Press in his post as saying that "...party activists and lawmakers have argued that Democrats need to do something to stand up to Trump."
Stand up and do what, exactly? All that Schumer and the Democrats are trying to do right now is jockey for some favorable PR. In their minds, I guess they think that THIS will finally be the thing that appeals to the voters they lost last year, even though it's nothing different than anything else they've been doing.
The Dems can get all the back slaps they want from their propagandists in the mainstream media, but that model doesn't have the sway with the electorate that it used to. They have yet to wrap their heads around that truth. Trump and the Republicans keep winning these battles, no matter how many names they call him.
In a recent interview, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Ken Martin said that we could expect more of this "fight" nonsense, which my RedState colleague Becky Noble wrote about yesterday.
Schumer and the Democrats went through with this shutdown largely because they're still all-in on prioritizing illegal aliens over the American citizens they're tasked with representing. That's been working out super well for them so far this year. If they want to keep digging this political grave deeper and deeper, I'm willing to host a series of fundraisers to get more money to buy them shovels.
That's reaching across the aisle, right?
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Parenthood in 19 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WrV6cayK9h— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 29, 2025
PJ Media
Me. YouTube Writes Trump a Check for Its Free Speech Fumble — Terms of Service Not Included
VodkaPundit. Instant Karma's Gonna Get You — With ICE and Friggin' Laser Beams
President Trump Shares Prayer to Honor St. Michael's Feast Day
The Teaching of 'Western Civilization' in High School and Colleges Is Making a Comeback
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. You'll Totally Believe Who's Secretly in Charge of the Gaza 'Relief' Flotilla
Hegseth to Military Brass: Reform or Resign
Charlie Kirk, Trans Violence, and the Baseball Field Shooting: The Skyrocketing Price of Our 'Tolerance'
The Teaching of 'Western Civilization' in High School and Colleges Is Making a Comeback
Elon Musk’s Next Big Project Could Be a Game Changer
The REAL Reason Muslims Love Jesus
Box wine has a shelf life. Are Democrats Finally Getting Sick and Tired of Hillary Clinton, Too?
DEI vs. Story, Part 4: How Publishing Lost the Plot: The Silencing of the Straight White Male
The Hamas-ification of the Democratic Party
DOJ Sues to Save Minnesota From Itself and Its Sanctuary City Policies
Townhall Mothership
+1. Charlie Kirk's Assassination Has Galvanized Voter Blocs Not Typically Associated With TPUSA
Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown
GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight.
Arab Countries Support Peace Plan
CCRKBA Honors Ariz. State Rep Quang Nguyen at Annual Conference
Cam&Co. Lessons from Gun Rights Policy Conference
BREAKING: DOJ Sues LA County Sheriff's Department over CCW Delays
That Day When the Secretary Got the Big Brass Band Together
Juvenile Justice in Maryland is a Joke
The Emhoff Family Trust. Kamala's Book Selling Like Hotcakes, but to Whom?
Winning: New Data Confirms American Eagle Got Last Laugh in the Sydney Sweeney Ad Debate
Yeah, he's lying. 'Not Political' Fallon Claims 'We Hit Both Sides Equally,' but the Receipts Prove Otherwise
Democrats Are Walking Into a Trap
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody Video + Here Comes the Memes
Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump Coverage
The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
VIP
New 'AI Actress' Strikes Terror in the Heart of Hollywood. Why You Should Be Scared Too
Tomorrow Is Christmas in Venezuela
The 'Disparate Impact' Flim-Flam Is Ending
Mailed Abortion Pills: Risky for Adults — Dangerous for Teens
Why So Many Adults Are Paying a Fortune to Pretend They’re Kids Again
Joy Reid Is on to Us. She Discovered We Don't Like Paying Income Taxes.
Around the Interwebz
‘High Potential’ Nearly Triples Season 2 Premiere Viewership After 7 Days With 28% Year-Over-Year Audience Growth
Alexa’s survival hinges on you buying more expensive Amazon devices
The 20 International Foods Most Commonly Mispronounced by Americans
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
A Cool Retreat https://t.co/c9Qwl7vBVW pic.twitter.com/A2OvWR5uDv— John William Godward (@ArtistGodward) September 30, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member