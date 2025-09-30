You'll Totally Believe Who's Secretly in Charge of the Gaza 'Relief' Flotilla

“Whenever I run into a problem I can’t solve, I always make it bigger. I can never solve it by trying to make it smaller, but if I make it big enough, I can begin to see the outlines of a solution.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower, perhaps apocryphal

Surprise! That Sumud "relief" flotilla crossing the Mediterranean to the Gaza Strip is actually a Hamas operation, according to secret documents just uncovered by Israeli forces operating in Gaza.

As I reported earlier this month, Greta's Gaza blockade-buster flotilla is perhaps the largest effort of its kind. The most recent reports indicate that the flotilla consists of more than 50 vessels from 44 countries. Its sponsors include the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Global Movement to Gaza, Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, and Sumud Nusantara.

Ostensibly, the flotilla is supposed to make its way to Gaza City, where it will provide relief, end the war, and allow everybody to live happily ever after.

In reality, Sumud's mission is far more sinister — an attempt at Hamas "enlarging" its way out of a deadly impasse. I've read it all so that you don't have to, but you do need to take a quick look at the evidence.

OSINT investigator Eitan Fischberger has all the boring details on X, including copies of the original documents and their English translations. But the quick and dirty version is that Greta & Co. are nothing more than the Western face of "Hamas Abroad," as Fischberger described Hamas's overseas branches, which run the flotilla "through the PCPA [Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad]."

"A second document lists flotilla operatives, including Zaher Birawi (UK), longtime flotilla leader, and Saif Abu Kashk (Spain)," Fischberger continued. And how about that, Hamas bigwigs openly operating in Britain and Spain? I'll give you a moment to pretend to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Aside from that, I'll keep light on the paperwork details because they're not of much interest to anyone outside the intel community...

...but what they reveal is fascinating.

If we set the Wayback Machine to Oct. 7, 2023, to re-witness the unimaginably cruel Hamas terror invasion of southern Israel — don't worry, I won't actually ask you to watch any of that again — it requires no imagination at all to infer what Hamas was up to.

I mean, aside from setting babies on fire, raping women to death, and taking hundreds of hostages. That was all in Hamas's idea of good fun, I suppose, but the methods were not the goal. The goal was to provoke the kind of murderous response-in-kind from Israel that would isolate the Jewish state completely, even from its allies in America.

But Hamas encountered an apparently unsolvable problem: those nasty Jews refused to murder Arab civilians like they were supposed to. In fact, "Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history," infantry combat veteran and IDF embed John Spencer reported last year, "above and beyond what international law requires and more than the U.S. did in its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan."

When a problem seems insolvable, Eisenhower is supposed to have advised, enlarge it.

Hence, the Sumud flotilla, run by Hamas's overseas offices in Britain and Spain, whose actual goal is to trigger some horrific incident at sea and isolate Israel.

Spain's terrible, horrible, no-good Socialist government is already playing along:

The Spanish Navy's high seas patrol ship “Furort” (P-46) has sailed from Cartagena, Spain, to support the Global Sumud Flotilla.



The flotilla aims to challenge and break Israel's naval blockade of the Gaza Strip by sea.



The ship is fully equipped to assist the flotilla or… pic.twitter.com/TuCf4T5TX0 — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) September 25, 2025

But the Israelis...

...Lord, I do love the Israelis...

...have their own ideas.

Former Hamas operative Mosab Hassan Yousef defected to Israel almost 30 years ago and secretly spied against Hamas for Shin Bet from 1997-2007. Now he's organized a counter-flotilla of private Israeli vessels to peacefully block Greta & Co., before anything goes wrong.

"To all boat owners from Acre to Ashkelon: mark your calendars for Friday, October 3rd, 12:00," he posted. "Berths will be available for early arrivals at the various marinas in the center, by prior arrangement. We need everyone on the water—this is important, and it’s on us sailors; only we have the sails."

"Alongside the sound of the waves, we will cry out for the freedom of our brothers and sisters still held captive in Hamas’s terror tunnels in Gaza."

The Israelis will not be provoked into acting like Hamas because they are the better people.

Period.

That's Hamas's unsolvable problem, and it's much too small to ever enlarge it.

