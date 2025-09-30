President Trump Shares Prayer to Honor St. Michael's Feast Day

President Donald Trump shared the St. Michael prayer, originally written by Pope Leo XIII, on Monday, in honor of the archangel's feast day. As a diehard Catholic, I find it absolutely awesome that we have a commander-in-chief who acknowledges the Church calendar.

Advertisement

Some might say he's simply pandering to the Catholic portion of his base, but even if that is the case, it's still great. Trump has made it clear on multiple occasions that he firmly believes the principles of Christianity are the foundation of our republic. The fact that he honors both Protestant and Catholic traditions further solidifies his understanding of that reality.

President Trump stated in his "Presidential Message on the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel" post, shared on Sept. 29, 2025, "Today, I salute the millions of Christian believers in the United States and around the world observing the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel.”

“According to Sacred Scripture, when the Devil rebelled against God in Heaven, Saint Michael and his legion of angels cast Satan down to Earth – triumphantly reasserting God’s sovereignty over all creation,” he added. “For 2,000 years, Christians have looked to Saint Michael the Archangel for protection, strength, and courage in times of conflict, distress, and doubt.”

The president then referenced Pope Leo XIII, from whom the current pope took his name, who crafted the St. Michael prayer after having a vision of the Church being attacked by Satan.

"In 1886, nearly 140 years ago, Pope Leo XIII, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, fearing for the future of the Western world, introduced the legendary Prayer to Saint Michael, which is still recited to this day in churches and homes all across our Nation and throughout the world," the post continued.

Advertisement

He then shared Pope Leo XIII's prayer:

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

This isn't the first time Trump has shared the St. Michael prayer. The president also posted it on St. Michael's feast day in 2024 on his X account. He included a classic painting of the archangel, armed with his powerful sword, stepping on the head of the devil.

Before the Second Vatican Council made liturgical changes, priests led St. Michael’s prayer after every low Mass to ask for his intercession in defending the Church against the devil’s attacks.

According to a report from Life Site News:

In June 2024, Father James Altman told LifeSiteNews that he had been asked by Hollywood film producer Oscar Delgado to get a statue of St. Michael into the president’s hands. Unsure he would be able to succeed, the priest took the statue with him to Mar-a-Lago, where he was introduced to Barron Trump. Altman then gave Barron the statue to pass on to his father.

“So blessed I was in God’s providence to run into the one person I could give that to who would get it to him,” Altman said. “And I hear back that it’s on his desk and perhaps on his bedstand now," the priest said.

Advertisement

St. Michael is known as the patron saint of soldiers and warriors, police officers, paramedics, first responders, security guards, grocers, radiologists, and the sick and suffering.

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Only Way to Prevent the Collapse of Western Civilization Is to End the Culture of Death

That's not all. He's also considered the protector of the Church universal and a patron of Christians against the devil.

In other words, he's a "man's man" whom Catholics and other Christians call upon in times when they are facing battles, whether physical or spiritual. If anyone should consider St. Michael their protector, it's President Donald Trump.

I often wonder to myself if, maybe, St. Michael was present that fateful day last July in Butler, Pa., when a gunman tried to take the life of our soon-to-be president. Of course, I can't say for sure it was him, but it's certainly fun to speculate.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's pro-faith stance. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.