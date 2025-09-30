Are Democrats Finally Getting Sick and Tired of Hillary Clinton, Too?

At 77 years of age and no prospects for future political office, or even an ego-flattering ambassadorship, Hillary Clinton is consigned to doing the one thing she’s done consistently since she first entered public life – spouting off.

This time she was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program, and her target was “White men, of … a certain religion.” More to the point, she said, “The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was, dominated by, you know, let's say it, white men, of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, is just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for."

It has been a long time since she started making no secret of her disdain for white men, even though she’s married to one, and her contempt for the Christian religion. To be sure, she’s long been a foil for conservatives and their allies looking to find common ground. On the matter of Hillary Clinton, most will share an aversion to her and her act.

It’s enough to make you wonder when the Democrats will get Hillary fatigue. Maybe we won’t have to wait that much longer. In private, more than a few Democrat operatives have said they’d really rather she leave the stage and take her microphone with her. Ever since she lost the presidential race to Donald Trump in 2016, after her political career came crashing down, she just hasn’t been able to take a hint.

She said a number of other things in that MSNBC interview, and the main reason you don’t know about them is because no one cares what she had to say, and the powers that be in the Democrat machine decided not to amplify her comments.

Still, the Trump White House did not let Clinton’s comments pass and issued a statement through Kush Desai, who said the former First Lady’s “open contempt and condescension towards everyday Americans is exactly why she so devastatingly lost in 2016 to President Trump and why she’s no longer relevant.”

As far back as 2017, Democrats had started to complain and blame Hillary Clinton for her own failures and how they contributed to problems for their party. After she lost the 2016 race, she criticized the Democrat Party, whose leadership didn’t take kindly to that. The Democrats didn’t have a deep leadership bench at the time, so four years later, they engineered a win for a semi-comatose Joe Biden. His popularity within the party was rooted in the assumption that he’d do what various leftist interests could make him do.

That begat the 2024 abbreviated run from Kamala “Word Salad” Harris, which led to a Democrat party now in shambles. So where’s Hillary? Right up front, of course, continuing to shoot her mouth off on things that aren’t on message or in line with any of her party’s priorities, and certainly not the Republicans’ priorities.

Still, don’t look for the Democrat mouthpieces to go public with their desires to retire HRC. They like their quality of life too much to take the risk. Conventional wisdom remains that you don’t want to get her angry.

In 2015, there was a flurry of news articles across both Left and Right media using the term “Hillary fatigue.” It appeared to have stopped in 2016 when she became the Democrats' front-runner and then the party’s nominee. After that, such fatigue was something the Left was permitted to talk about in private but not in public. That’s still the case.

But do you think that over the past ten years, it’s gone away? Or did it get worse?

Judging from the palpable silence from the Left any time Hillary Clinton makes headlines these days, it seems that you may have something in common with your blue-haired, mask-wearing leftist neighbors. You both want Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby or something that does not involve bossing the rest of us around anymore.

