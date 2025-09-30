Charlie Kirk, Trans Violence, and the Baseball Field Shooting: The Skyrocketing Price of Our 'Tolerance'

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:31 PM on September 30, 2025
I remember living in New York City decades ago when I saw ads suggesting that we straight white devils "tolerate" the gay crowd. Then we were pressured to "accept" them.

FACT-O-RAMA! Several gay, black friends have always told me "homophobia" is far more of a problem in the black community than with white folks, though it was rarely talked about.

As a liberal in the Big Apple, I thought this was a waste of social pressure. New York City was and is as gay-friendly as a San Francisco bathhouse. But the truth is, tolerance and acceptance were never going to be enough. Nor was that even the goal.

The Supreme Court (no, not President Barack Obama) legalized gay marriage ten years ago. Rather than take an expected victory lap, the LGBTFBI crew immediately began to push for the "right" of men in dresses to relieve themselves in the ladies' room, lest they get beaten to a pulp by toxically masculine chawbacons while standing at a urinal. We were assured that transgender folks were peaceful.

Again, we were asked to "tolerate." Again, we did. And again, the goalposts were moved.

In 10 years, we went from "tolerance and acceptance" of transamabobs in the ladies' restrooms to "Let us mutilate your son or the state will take him away."

We straight men were told that we are somehow "transphobic" if we refuse to sword fight with a dude in a dress.

We have been beyond tolerant, and what have we gotten in return? According to the blue-haired septum-ringed barbarians, we are all still just a bunch of fascist Nazis who need to be eradicated.

I'm guessing we aren't popular with the trans-vampire crowd either.

Our tolerance led us to watch Charlie Kirk get assassinated in front of his family. Women athletes are forced to share showers with men. If they complained, they were threatened that they'd be kicked off the team and perhaps kicked out of their college.

Now, men enter women's locker rooms with impunity.

No, this isn't Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, you bigot; that's a dame, baby!

And in a new — though not unexpected — low, our tolerance has resulted in state sanctification of child predators acting on their impulses.

Our tolerance of Islam has resulted in virulent Muslims taking over various cities, mostly, thus far, in Michigan and Minnesota. But last week, our tolerance of Islam led to a new razzia of bullets raining onto American kids as they prayed before a baseball tournament in Texas.

ICE facilities are under siege. Trantifa batwangers shoot up schools and anyone else too sane to play the pronoun game. Muslims are telling us to our faces that they plan to exterminate us:

Then there are the too-frequent execution-style murders of innocent women like Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico, who were murdered in cold blood by mega-felons who should have been locked up but were instead set free to kill.

How many "random" murders need to take place before we can call it a pattern?

INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! White people outnumber black people five to one, but black folks kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people.

Our tolerance seems to have benefited every movement from the left and yet has hurt us immensely, and continues to do so.

Perhaps the Left can start to tolerate us for a change. Maybe men in pigtails can "tolerate" women not wanting to disrobe with a creepy guy leering at them. Or perhaps they can "tolerate" Americans who don't want their kids shot while playing sports or attending a Christian school.

Though, honestly, tolerance doesn't seem to be the Left's "thing."

When your grandkids ask you what you did in the fight against the "tolerant" Left, tell them you patriotically fought for free speech!

Become a PJ Media VIP warrior and get into the fight NOW!

Click HERE, use promo code FIGHT, and you'll get 60% off. You'll also be in the FIGHT — you will be helping to keep free speech free alive. Without that, we are lost.

