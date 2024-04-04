Four Reasons Future Generations Will Mock Us, As They Should

We like to look back and laugh at some of the dumber things our predecessors used to find acceptable, if not normal.

Whether our great-grandparents were fining the ugly, pretending smoking was healthy, or giving themselves cancer every time they bought shoes, they had no idea that we, their supposedly more civilized progeny, would laugh at them decades later.

FACT-O-RAMA! The shoe-fitting fluoroscope used dangerous X-ray technology to measure a person's shoe size. I inserted my feet into one back in the early 1970s as my mother stood next to me, a Winston dangling from her lips. I survived.

As much fun as it is to laugh at the clown attire that once passed as bathing suits, we have to wonder what people will look back and laugh at 100 years from now. I have a few ideas.

Stupid things we did that future generations will laugh at:

1. COVID Codswallop Pt. I: Professional athletes fought the virus by playing for cardboard crowds.

As the world's elected leaders and supposedly greatest medical thinkers took it upon themselves to make insane rules to battle a virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive, nothing looks more insane than professional sports teams playing before paper crowds.

Imagine playing this baseball game where the audience is entirely cardboard cutouts. pic.twitter.com/CI6hjHnOqL — Lucapon (@Lucapon01) May 10, 2022

Even worse, some narcissistic wonders actually paid those teams to use their likenesses on a cutout.

Megalomaniacal politicians couldn't wait to spew their own brand of tyranny. Mayors shut down basketball courts. School band leaders told their music students to cut holes in their masks. Then-governor Andy Cuomo (D-N.Y.) beclowned himself by declaring that bars could only stay open if they sold food, as though COVID-19 dodged people masticating.

STUPIDITY REDUX-O-RAMA! New York City leaders decided in 1896 that bars could only stay open on Sundays if they served food — nothing less than a sandwich; those crackers weren't enough. The bar also had to have at least 10 rooms to rent. Saloons sent up small spaces for prostitutes and left moldy sandwiches on tables. In 2020, Cuomo declared bars could only open if they sold food. New York dipsomaniacs, like myself, ordered "Cuomo chips" with our cocktails. Like the dopes back in 1896, Cuomo decided the chips weren't enough and demanded that drinkers order a meal. After this insanity and the deaths of roughly 15,000 elderly New Yorkers sent back to nursing homes, Cuomo had the stones to write a book about his COVID-era "leadership."

Check out this power-hungry tyrant move by Laura Curran, the former Long Island, Nassau County Executive, as she tells Long Islanders her new "rules" for touching tennis balls.

Updates to resume tennis during #Covid_19 pandemic .

Don't touch the other player balls 🙄🙄

Use marker to know whose balls is whose 🤣🤣

Tennis balls I mean 😉#TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/GRHZA1oUYP — MMHB (@HassaboJr) May 17, 2020

Yes, Curran spent time coming up with these absurd rules then dared to film her flapdoodle so that future generations could mock her, which they will.

Blessedly, Long Island voters sent her packing in the November 2021 election.

2. That's a man, baby!

In the year 2124, people will sit in their cube-apartments and snack on crickets as they look back at us and chortle like the by-then-extinct Howler monkey over the truth bomb that many Americans actually fell for the notion that a man can be a woman by simply stating he is one.

DYSTOPIA-O-RAMA! In this aforementioned scenario, the Marxists have won. All the cows were killed to "make the weather better." Howler monkeys were hunted and BBQ'ed to extinction by 2077.

Getting the nation to believe that a man is a woman because he says so isn't the worst of it. Men in dresses were then allowed to pummel women in sporting events. Female athletes who spoke out were threatened into silence.

Crazy men "proved" that they were "real women" by inserting frozen tomato paste into their bahookies and pretending to "celebrate their mensus." Rational people who didn't play along were fired from their jobs.

Daily reminder that only women get periods. Watch this male who thinks he’s a woman complain about PMS symptoms pic.twitter.com/JAwut9H6hu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2023

3. We allowed ourselves to be replaced.

Sure, your grandfather seems grotesque for allowing a doctor to place leeches on his skin or sitting in a filthy Saratoga Springs bathtub to "take in the waters" for his health. Wanna know what Gramps didn't do? He didn't sit back as his nation was taken over.

Grandad lied about his age so he could fight tyranny in French hedgerows or on an island thousands of miles away he'd never heard of. Grandma built B-24 bombers in Willow Run, Mich.

We sat back and merely whined as our large blue cities went broke caring for illegal immigrants before sending them into our communities. We complained as our elderly were booted from nursing homes to make room for people who shouldn't be here in the first place, but we didn't do anything.

We bemoaned the atrocity of paying an illegal family of four more money than we give to a family of four with a disabled military veteran. But in the end, all we did was complain.

Then we did the dumbest thing any supposedly smart society has ever done.

4. We didn't fire the tyrants.

The most laughable move Americans are guilty of is our seemingly eager desire to rehire the monsters who tried to turn the U.S. into a COVID-ridden, commie, transgender hellhole.

We the People voted, by and large, to retain the imbecile politicians who plied us with COVID despotism, illegal immigration, and transgender tyranny.

Gov. "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) also sent the sick and elderly back into nursing homes. She jailed a freedom-loving Michigander who recognized Whitmer's despotic lockdown commands for what they were: communism. Like a true Stalinist, she ignored her own draconian rules. And like a people defeated, Michigan voted her in for another term.

Our generation faces jail for "misgendering" a bearded lady. Even parents in red states have lost their kids to the state because they refused to allow their children to Ginsu their genitals. People remain silent as transamobobs molest kids in restrooms, all because we fear being called "transphobic."

Even more laughable, we sat back and watched those we elected open the borders and allow our replacements to flood into our communities.

Our response to all this madness? We bent our knees and re-elected most of the miscreants who did this to us.

We deserve to be mocked mercilessly, starting today.

