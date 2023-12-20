Yes, Americans, We're Being Replaced — ALL of Us

Those rascals on the left have become pretty easy to figure out.

When they accused Trump of keeping "top secret" documents in Mar-a Lago, I knew Joe Biden had a stash o' confidential files somewhere.

FACT-O-RAMA! Some top secret bumf was found in the Biden-Penn Center, an office built for Biden with "anonymous donations" from Communist China and occupied by members of the Biden family and two Chinese commies. More secret papers were discovered in Biden's Delaware home. Since they were dated before Biden was president, he did not have the legal right to swipe them. An "investigation" decided not to prosecute Biden. Go figure!

The lefties have been laughingly accusing tree-loopers of living in fear of being "replaced" by folks of color. Never mind that The New York Times published a cringe-fest op-ed in 2018 called "We Can Replace Them" — a fairy tale that equates Georgia supporters of Brian Kemp with "white nationalists." Comrade "columnist" Michelle Goldberg ended her journalistic feculence with, "In a few days American voters can do to white nationalists what they fear most. Show them they are being replaced."

Four years later, the Bolshie-riffic merry-Andrews at the Times wrote another op-ed pile called "White People Are Fearful of Being Replaced."

As we used to say in the 1980s, smooth move, Ex-lax.

SCAT-O-RAMA! The article refers to Georgia GOP's Brian Kemp as the "candidate of aggrieved whiteness." It's chock full of supposed honky racism including a laughingly apocryphal novelette involving a 17-year-old future political Edsel, Stacey Abrams, attending a party at the Governor's mansion for high school valedictorians and being told, "This is a private event. You don't belong here."

Here is the takeaway: a leftist wrote an article about replacing white people, then pointed, laughed, and said, "Those racist Triscuits think they are being replaced. Idiots!"

But here is the super-secret truth: all Americans are being replaced.

Record numbers of illegal immigrants are crossing our borders, and the Democrat Uniparty is laying out the red carpet for them. Many are flown into the U.S. interior secret-squirrel style in the wee hours of the morning, when airports are typically closed, to destinations unknown.

Welcome To America - CONTRACTORS CAUGHT MOVING MINORS THROUGH VALLY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AT 3 A.M.



We confronted federal contractors escorting minors through Valley International Airport at 3 a.m. They tried to block our camera and told us "Welcome to America."



A nearby border… pic.twitter.com/jT9guO9RnS — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 20, 2023

Elderly Americans — including veterans — are being booted from nursing homes and hotels and being replaced by our welcomed invaders.

Groups of black Americans in Chicago have been protesting that their resources, including a field house, are being used to house illegal immigrants.

"You want to take the little scraps of resources we have and put us at the bottom of the barrel? That’s not fair," one angry woman protested. "A lot of these young boys, they don’t have fathers so a lot of these coaches, they are their fathers. They spend part of their weekend here along with during the week, that keeps them in a safe place, it gives them mentorship, it shows them discipline."

In other words, step aside, fatherless, impoverished black children requiring discipline, mentorship, and safety; there's a new niño in town.

A further smack in the face is that Chicago is planning to renovate unused buildings for illegal immigrants, never mind those 6,139 Chicagoans who are homeless, 83% of whom are black or Hispanic.

As per a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, one out of every three Americans believes the tsunami of immigrante is being ushered in to replace We the People. Check out this doublespeak from the Pravda apparatchiks at NBC. I added the boldy bits:

“I very much believe that the Democrats — from Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, all the way down — want to get the illegal immigrants in here and give them voting rights immediately,” said Sally Gansz, 80. Actually, only U.S. citizens can vote in state and federal elections, and attaining citizenship typically takes years. More than 800,000 noncitizens in New York City will have access to the ballot box for municipal elections as early as next year the city's mayor permitted legislation to become law in January. [sic]

So illegal immigrants can't vote, except for those 800k in New York who "have access to the ballot box." How long until Gropey Joe finalizes his plan to legalize those 11 million journeyfolk crusading over our borders and let their votes replace ours?

Check out, if you dare, how the sally-boi racists at the Communist News Network (CNN) twist "native born" Americans into "white people only" and call a Republican a "racist."

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry used a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday to spread an ugly, racist theory that “native-born” (read: White) Americans are being purposely replaced by immigrants as a way to alter the culture of the country.

The only ugly racists here are the CNN prags who assume "native-born Americans" are all white people.

In the same article, CNN attacks Tucker Carlson, who claims:

“I know that the left and all the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world. But, they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true. Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.” Nor is Carlson the first person to promote the theory, which is alternatively known as “White replacement theory” or simply “replacement theory.” It’s long been an underlying theory of the White supremacist movement; you’ll remember the White supremacists chanted “You will not replace us” as they paraded through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Commie recap: The left threatens to replace white people then guffaws when "racist" white people respond. The pinkos are actively replacing ALL Americans with third-world "cultural enrichers" but pretend only racist peckerwoods are on the chopping block

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the 2020 census, the United States is more racially diverse than at any time in the nation's history.

What Have We Learned?

The plotters on the left do want to replace We the People but will call you a racist if you react. More sinisterly, the real plan is to replace all Americans with anyone who can walk, run, or crawl across the border. Why? Surely many of those 11 million replacement voters will likely go to the polls and support Democrats for the rest of their lives, like this entitled "pre-American" who has a bromance cooking with Joe Biden:

"I love you Joe Biden", the illegal says. pic.twitter.com/Yvxi1jWs5i — 🇺🇲 JayJay 🇺🇲 (@2Trump2024) December 13, 2023

Or, maybe, as per Mein Klaus' World Economic Forum (WEF) plan, the globalists are purposely pumping the third world into Western Europe and most of North America. Check out their commie prediction goal #5;

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

Remember, middle-class working folks like you and I aren't so easy to indenture, what with our jobs, homes, farms, and lack of social entitlements. But people who are handed their food, housing, medical care, and citizenship are easy to yoke. Obey or starve in the cold, nuevo Americano.

I believe 2024 will be a year of crises followed by an election that will determine the fabric of the nation for no less than four years but likely for the foreseeable future.

Don't let the communists conquer you into submission by calling you a "racist." This takeover isn't about race, it's about the future of our Republic. Vote like you mean it in 2024. I assure you that your replacements will do just that.