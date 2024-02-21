They're Coming for Your Kids: Even Red State Parents Are Losing Their Children to Trans Ghoul Authorities

Remember the good ole days when the nation's tiny number of transgender people wanted nothing more than to use the restroom of their choice? You know, for their safety.

FACT-O-RAMA! I can find no instances of transgender people being attacked in the men's room, though I found this instance where a man dressed as a woman was beaten up for using the ladies' room instead of the men's room. I also wrote about a dozen cases of transgender people attacking kids in restrooms.

Bruce Springsteen once canceled a 2016 concert in North Carolina because the state preferred that men, even those in heels, relieve themselves in the men's room. My, how the times have changed.

The trans crew went from "just wanting bathroom rights" to dominating women's sports, frequent violence, brutal assaults, and multiple mass shootings that the media is happy to ignore.

Not bending a knee to trans madness can now cost you your kids, and I don't just mean in the Marxist states.

Mary and Jeremy Cox's son was suffering from mental health issues, including an eating disorder. At one point he told his devoutly Catholic parents that he felt he was a girl. The Coxes sent their son to a shrink, which resulted in the Coxes being accused of abusing their son. The state conducted an investigation and found no reason to believe that the son was being abused.

That didn't matter. The state of Indiana purloined their son for the Coxes not using the boy's "preferred pronouns." He was relocated to a foster home that was willing to humor the boy and pretend he was a girl.

SHAM-O-RAMA! Studies show that teen transgenderism is a fad. Peer pressure is also contributing to the recent explosion of teens "coming out" as trans.

An Indiana court also decided the Coxes could have only limited visiting time with their son and even went so far as to warn the parents not to discuss religion or human sexuality.

Did You Know? With the exception of the 2008 presidential election, Indiana has voted for Republican presidential candidates since 1976.

The Coxes' son has since aged out of foster care, but their fight continues. They are appealing to the Supreme Court hoping no other parents will lose their mentally ill children to trans-thirsty Marxists eager to pry kids from their parents.

“We love our son and wanted to care for him," the Coxes stated, "but the state of Indiana robbed us of that opportunity by taking him from our home and banning us from speaking to him about gender.”

The Coxes aren't the only couple to lose their child to transmania.

Todd Kolstad and his wife Krista, stepmom to the girl who goes by the alias "Jennifer" for privacy reasons, lost Todd's 15-year-old daughter to the state of Montana after they refused to allow the girl to undergo gender transition, due largely to their religious beliefs.

Jennifer told school officials that she attempted suicide by ingesting painkillers and toilet bowl cleaner. Medical tests showed no signs of toxins in her system, but Child Protective Services (CPS) decided to visit the family home anyway. Jennifer went to a hospital and stayed for several days. Healthcare workers learned that Jennifer "identified" as a boy and started calling her "Leo." The parents objected.

“We were very clear to the emergency room staff as well as CFS that this goes against our values, morals, and our religious beliefs,” Krista Kolstad told reporters at Reduxx. She further accused the hospital of consistently undermining her and her husband's parental authority. Krista claims the hospital told them to "call their lawyer if I have an issue as they will do what the patient tells them."

Since Jennifer was considered a suicide risk, she was put on 24/7 suicide watch. An aide was stationed outside her door. Krista claims she caught the aide discussing "top surgery" with Jennifer.

Krista also told Reduxx that Jennifer had a history of mental health issues and a desire for attention.

CPS and the Kolstads agreed Jennifer needed mental health help and agreed to send her to one of Montana's six specialized residential care facilities. A hospital official mentioned one in Wyoming as well but the Kolstads wouldn't have it since the state allows a child to undergo gender reassignment without parental approval.

The Kolstads were told Jennifer was next in line for a bed at a facility in Billings, Montana, but hours later they were told she was going to Wyoming. Ten minutes later, CPS showed up with the cops, and Jennifer taken.

CPS told the Kolstads that they were taking Jennifer from them because they were allegedly "unable or refusing to provide medical care." They were forbidden to contact her directly. Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) supported the state-sanctioned kidnapping.

Jennifer was later sent to a group home in Montana where she was expected to remain for six to nine months, but on Jan. 19, 2024, a court gave CPS custody of Jennifer. The judge ordered the Kolstads to not discuss their case with the press.

PARENTS OF THE YEAR AWARD-O-RAMA! A woman and her husband blindly accepted that her daughter was a boy because they "were terrified of being called a bigot."

CPS then decided to send Jennifer to live in Canada with her birth mother, who abandoned Todd, Jennifer, and her siblings years ago. Jennifer and her siblings allege that their mother, Christine, has a history of violence against her own kids.

Did You Know? With the exception of the 1992 presidential election, Montana has voted for Republican presidential candidates since 1976.

The Kolstads are continuing to fight the state to get Jennifer back. They also have a contempt of court charge hanging over their heads for speaking to the press.

What have we learned?

Indiana and Montana, which 270towin.com deemed safe red states, have both caved to trans lunacy and have shanghaied children from their devoutly religious parents. Indiana forbade the Coxes from discussing religion and "gender" with their son. Montana wouldn't let the Kolstads speak to their daughter unless they went through a CPS official.

Both children have a history of mental health problems. Jennifer allegedly has a serious thirst for attention, but none of that mattered.

PINKO-RAMA! Now is a great time to remind you of the 45 goals of Communism, specifically #8: "Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.”

A San Francisco judge with a "transgender" child of her own stripped a man of his child's custody for doubting his son was actually a girl. One expects this kind of buffoonery from the insanely "progressive" state of California, but to see it happening in "safely Republican" states is unsettling.

The most devasting lesson here is that even conservative states will take your child away if you don't bend a knee to transgender Marxism.