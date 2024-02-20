WATCH: Women's Basketball Game Ends With Forfeit After Transgender Player Injures Three Girls

Ever since transgender individuals have been allowed to participate in sporting events of the gender with which they identify, people with more than two fully functioning brain cells have been issuing warning after warning about the physical dangers posed to biological females by competition against biological males. Such warnings were met with cries of "bigot" and other such name-calling. However, case after case has emerged proving the concerns are completely valid.

A good case in point comes from a high school girls' basketball game that ultimately ended in a forfeit at halftime due to three girls suffering injuries while playing a team that featured a male player who was over six feet tall and sported facial hair. How in the world are there people on this planet who think this is okay? When did our modern, supposedly "advanced" culture lose every bit of common sense and its basic grasp of biology?

I feel like maybe our universe got jumbled up with an alternate one and this clown world we're living in is the result. Surely, we can't have devolved this badly already?

Check out some details from The Daily Wire:

The coach of a Massachusetts high school team, Collegiate Charter School of Lowell, ended the game early against KIPP Academy after numerous injuries, a press release from the charter school says, alluding to the school’s commitment to “inclusivity and safety.”

“The bench was already depleted going into the game with the 12-player roster having four players unable to play,” the press release went on to say. “When the coach saw three more girls go down in the first half leaving him with five players, he made the call to end the game early.”

“Once the third was injured, the remaining five expressed concern to him about continuing to play,” the release added. “The players feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs.”

The school also stated that it 100% backs the coach's call to end the game, though it did present a little wokeness by tacking on a caveat concerning the institution's dedication to "inclusivity" and "equity."

“The Charter School supports this decision and reiterates its values of both inclusivity and safety for all students,” the release continued. “We take the standards set by the MIAA and our Board of Trustees seriously and strive to uphold them on and off the court. We also follow the guidance from the MIAA and state laws regarding equity and access for all student-athletes.”

Video footage that was allegedly captured during the game has been shared online. It clearly shows a very tall, clearly biological male athlete injuring a female player from Collegiate Charter.

Again, this is why there is a huge movement against allowing people to participate in sports with the opposite sex. I don't care what your mental delusion tells you, if you were born a biological male, there's no amount of hormones you can pump into your body or synthetic parts you can attach to it that will make you a female. We as a culture and society need to stop the madness.

“Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit,” Riley Gaines, a top collegiate swimmer-turned-girls sports advocate, captioned the video. “A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it’s called brave. Who watches this & actually thinks this is ‘compassionate, kind, and inclusive’?”

It's really hard to watch that video clip without becoming livid, especially if you have a daughter who competes in athletics. There's no way a person who is that much bigger, obviously stronger, and plays extremely rough — as most boys would — should compete with a group of females. This is a no-brainer. The male player in the video has clear advantages that can all be attributed to his sex.

According to a report from ItemLive, sources say the player in question is male and “more than 6 feet tall with facial hair.” However, KIPP officials are refusing to confirm the player’s “gender identity.”

I don't think we need them to confirm anything. Seems pretty obvious from the clip and the claims of the players who were on the court. And since they don't want to state for certain the player's gender identity, the conclusion can probably be drawn that it's a dude. And this dude looks nothing like a lady.

“Coach [Kevin Ortins] knew going into the game, already, because we had them at home the first game of the year and nothing happened then, so he knew going into the game,” Collegiate Charter Athletic Director Kyle Pelczar remarked concerning the incident.

Gaines provided testimony before Congress last year concerning the many risks associated with allowing male athletes to compete in female sports. Guess that's fallen on deaf ears.

“Not only do women have to worry about losing out on opportunities and being exploited in locker rooms, allowing men into women’s sports also puts girls at greater risk of injury,” Gaines stated in her testimony. “In September of last year, North Carolina volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered serious injury after a trans-identified male player spiked a ball at her head, rendering her unconscious. Payton experienced extensive trauma to her head and neck and long-term concussion symptoms. Still to this day, a year and three-ish months later, she is still partially paralyzed on her right side, her vision is impaired, and she isn’t playing college sports, like she had dreamed of.”

The Biden administration’s Title IX rewrite is a direct attack on women’s rights.@Riley_Gaines_ has more courage than many of our elected officials, who let men compete in women’s sports and invade female-only spaces instead of standing up to pressure from left-wing activists. pic.twitter.com/muptQ768cn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 5, 2023

Let's hope the issue gets handled, and by that I mean this boy is no longer allowed to compete in girls' basketball. It's an unfair advantage for his team as well as an obvious safety risk.