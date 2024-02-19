Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Busted for Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

In the Christian worldview, homosexuality is a sinful, destructive practice that both the Old and New Testaments condemn. It is a perversion of the natural order that God established for humanity. Marriage is a holy institution that many believe is a sacrament imparting God's grace to those who partake of it.

God designed marriage for the procreation of the human race and to create a loving bond between a man and a woman, becoming one flesh as a symbol of Christ's relationship to the church. It has always been between heterosexual couples.

This is why Christians are so strongly against homosexuality and same-sex marriage. As stated above, it's perversion. And while this is going to make a whole lot of people mad, engaging in homosexual practice can and often does lead to sexual crimes against children. Allow me to provide a case in point.

According to a report published by Fox 11 News, an anti-Catholic drag queen was recently arrested on charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. Despite what the radicals tell you, the slippery slope is very real, and schools all over America are attempting to normalize drag queen story hours, exposing your children to people like this who are grooming them for their own sexual deviancy.

Adam Westbrook, who also worked as human resources director for Outagamie County, Wisc., was booked on Friday at 3:40 a.m.

According to the records, sheriff's officials are recommending he be charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. No formal charges have been filed in the case.



FOX 11 has learned Westbrook was taken into custody in Neenah after multiple agencies, including the Neenah Police Department and the State Department of Justice, executed a search warrant as part of a Kenosha County investigation.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office told FOX 11 it won't be releasing any information about Westbrook's arrest yet, as it's part of a much larger investigation where the safety of children is a concern.

That means that this man is likely part of a group of individuals who share the same proclivities. In other words, his activities as a drag queen could have connected him with others who are also sharing this deplorable material. Nothing is more sinister and demonic than attacks against kids. This is why we fight against drag queens reading stories to little children.

If we were a truly just society, we would pattern our laws after the law of God, which commands that these kinds of crimes be punishable by the death penalty. Talk about a strong deterrent. One thing is for sure: Westbrook is going to have a horrific time in prison, as dudes like this typically experience a lot of misery behind bars.

According to his LinkedIn account, Westbrook started working for Outagamie County in September of 2023. He worked in a similar capacity for the City of Sheboygan and City of Oshkosh in 2022 and 2023, staying in each position for less than a year. Before working in human resources, he was the city attorney in Neenah.



Oshkosh officials, however, tell Fox 11 Westbrook did not work for the city.



Outagamie County officials tell FOX 11 they learned about Westbrook's arrest Friday morning from law enforcement. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson's office released this statement Friday: We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all that we can to assist in the investigation."

Let's hope that justice is served in this particular case and that all those who might be involved in the sharing and distribution of this kind of material are brought down by the law.