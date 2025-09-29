WATCH: Grieving Father’s Powerful House Testimony After Career Criminal Killed His Daughter

Today was a busy news day. Charlie Kirk's murderer had his first hearing. President Donald Trump presented a potential deal for peace in Gaza. There's a government shutdown looming. There were three major mass shootings over the weekend, and we learned about the aftermath.

But for Stephen Federico, it was, perhaps, one of the most important days of his life.

Stephen is the father of Logan Federico, a 22-year-old woman from Waxhaw, N.C. On May 3, she was visiting friends in Columbia, S.C., staying at a home in the Old Shandon neighborhood, just northeast of the University of South Carolina. That's all she ever wanted to do, her father explained on Monday: visit friends. He said two weeks prior, she'd decided she was going to become a teacher.

That night, she went out with her friends and came home and was sleeping when someone broke into the home. He pulled her out of her bed, naked, and forced her to her knees. She was "begging for her life, begging for her hero, her father, me, that couldn't be there," Stephen said as he choked up.

But it was all in vain. The man shot Logan. Her body was left on the floor for seven hours before someone found her. The man was out committing more crimes an hour later, using Logan's debit card to go on a spending spree.

That "man," if you can call him that, is 30-year-old lifelong criminal Alexander Devonte Dickey. That night alone he'd stolen a car; broken into another home and stolen keys, a gun, and a wallet; and broken into the home where Logan was staying.

Dickey had been arrested 39 times, had faced at least 40 charges, including 25 felonies, since 2014. And yet, he was not behind bars.

Police in the area were so familiar with him that when they saw him on video using the debit card, they were able to identify him immediately.

Stephen is rightfully angry. Today, he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for a "Victims of Violent Crime" hearing in Charlotte, N.C., condemning lawmakers for being soft on crime. He was joined by a local police officer, the North Carolina representative for the National Association of Bail Agents, and Mia Alderman, the grandmother of murder victim Mary Santina Collins.

During his testimony, which was absolutely heartbreaking, he said that Dickey "should've been in jail for over 140 years for all the crimes he committed," but in the last 10 years, he spent less than two years behind bars. "He's only 30 years old," Stephen added. "He was committing 2.65 crimes a year since he was 15 years old, but nobody could figure out that he couldn't be rehabilitated."

Stephen, who has been speaking out against those who are soft on crime since his daughter's murder, said some very powerful words to the representatives gathered in the room, but it didn't seem to strike a chord. At one point during the hearing, Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) confused Logan with Iryna Zarutska, the young Ukrainian woman who was murdered on the subway in North Carolina earlier this month. Apparently, Democrats can't even bother to keep their victims straight. I've seen accounts from people on X who were in the room who say the Democrats were noticeably disrespectful during the entire hearing.

Here's more from Stephen's testimony:

She literally was executed while on her knees, begging for her life. Her name's Logan Federico, not Irina. And you will not forget her, I promise you. You'll be sick and tired of my face and my voice until this gets fixed. I will fight until my last breath for my daughter. You need to fight for the rest of our children, the rest of the innocents, and stop protecting the people that keep taking them from us. Please. You have the power. We put you in the power to do what you have to do... Can anybody there, here explain to me, well, how possibly he could be on the street? How is it possible? I could sit down in a room and I can explain the whole process of how it failed, how South Carolina failed Logan. Okay? How lack of communication. What y'all did, you, you woke up a beast and you p****ed off the wrong daddy. Because I'm gonna put it out there, and I'm not gonna be quiet until somebody helps.

I don't have much more to add, but I wanted to make sure y'all saw the video of Stephen's testimony today. For years to come, this man will have to live with the fact that his daughter will never get to live out her own life. She'll never get to become a teacher like she dreamed. She'll never get married, have children, see the world, or even spend more time with her friends and family whom she seemed to love so much. She'll never do any of the other things she wanted to do with her life — all because criminals like Dickey seemingly have more rights than law-abiding citizens these days. This young woman's blood is on the hands of every single lawmaker who allowed this man to walk free.

Here's Stephen's video (warning: it's a tearjerker and includes some rough language):

🚨#BREAKING: Father of 22-year-old Logan Federico is screaming at Democrats in Congress after his daughter was dragged from bed, forced on her knees, and executed...



...by a man arrested 39 TIMES with 25 FELONIES!!!



Everyone who let this demon walk freely, should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/cgwRNUCrR7 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 29, 2025

