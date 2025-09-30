Elon Musk’s Next Big Project Could Be a Game Changer

Elon Musk may be on the verge of transforming the way we access knowledge online, and if he succeeds, it could fundamentally change how the world discovers and trusts information. Wikipedia, once the go-to source for reliable knowledge, has increasingly come under fire for bias. Today, it often functions more like a left-wing echo chamber, where conservative perspectives are marginalized and articles sometimes read as if they were written from MSNBC talking points. The platform that once promised neutral, crowdsourced information has devolved into something far less trustworthy—and the public has noticed. Now, Elon is stepping in by building an alternative, and it could be a game changer.

We are building Grokipedia @xAI.



Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.



Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

That might sound ambitious, but considering what Wikipedia has become, the bar isn't exactly high.

The announcement came after David Sacks, who serves as the crypto and AI czar in the Trump administration, ripped into Wikipedia for being hopelessly biased. Sacks described the site's editors as an army of left-wing activists who maintain biographies and block any reasonable corrections that don't fit their narrative. He pointed out that Wikipedia's dominance in Google search results and its use as a trusted source for training AI models creates a huge problem. When biased information gets amplified through search engines and artificial intelligence, the effects ripple through everything people read and believe.

Luckily, Musk had already been thinking about this problem. Earlier this month, he talked about using synthetic data to rewrite Wikipedia entries, removing falsehoods, and adding missing context. xAI is now building tools into its Grok chatbot that automatically identify mistakes in online content and rewrite them into more accurate entries. These synthetic corrections could become the foundation for Grokipedia, an AI-powered knowledge base designed to strip out errors, omissions, and ideological bias. If Musk pulls this off, it would represent one of the most direct challenges yet to the world's largest crowdsourced encyclopedia.

This move against Wikipedia is classic Musk—championing free speech and open information. It’s the same impulse that led him to buy Twitter in 2022 and turn it into X. Honestly, I had secretly hoped he’d acquire Wikipedia and overhaul it from the inside. But starting a competitor from scratch works, too. Whenever it launches, you won’t see me on Wikipedia again.

Larry Sanger, who helped create Wikipedia back in 2001, recently laid out a plan to fix the mess his creation has become. But let's be honest: that ship has probably sailed. Fortunately, Elon Musk isn't waiting around for Wikipedia to clean up its act. On Tuesday, he announced that xAI is building Grokipedia, a knowledge platform designed to compete directly with Wikipedia and actually deliver what the original promised but failed to provide.

I have to admit, I’m genuinely intrigued by Grokipedia. Even if it doesn’t fully replace Wikipedia, introducing real competition could finally push the site to become more neutral and accountable.

