Report Reveals Joe Biden Needed Cheat Sheets to Recognize Top Democrats

Joe Biden's cognitive struggles during his presidency weren't just visible in his frequent stumbles and gaffes. Fox News Digital obtained five "palm cards" through a National Archives investigation into autopen use, and these cards reveal something far more concerning: Biden apparently needed cheat sheets just to remember high-profile Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were, complete with their job titles.

These weren't your typical talking points either. We're talking about hand-sized note cards that literally showed photos of people Biden should have known without thinking twice. For example, these “palm cards” featured pictures and mini-biographies of Hillary Clinton, who served as Secretary of State during the Obama-Biden administration, along with Denzel Washington, chef José Andrés, and philanthropist David Rubenstein. Four of the five cards came stamped with "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN," suggesting that someone made sure Biden actually looked at them beforehand.

Another card for a judicial confirmations speech displayed photos of Schumer and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, helpfully noting their roles, parties, and home states. Imagine that. Biden needed a cheat sheet to know who these people were.

Biden celebrated his administration confirming 235 judicial nominees in January in a speech from the State Dining Room and was joined by Schumer and Durbin during the event. Durbin and Schumer also held other public events celebrating the Biden administration's judicial confirmation strides earlier in Biden's Oval Office tenure. Another palm card listed out various family members of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola ahead of the 47th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024 that honored "The Godfather" director. A fourth palm card was timestamped "Saturday, January 18 Greets," and showed a photo and short bio of White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin, as well as another section reading, "Pritzker Family," which displayed a photo of Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and photos and explainers on Pritzker's wife, son and daughter, Fox News Digital found. A photo of the palm card also read "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN." It is unclear if Pritzker visited the White House Jan. 18, which fell on a Saturday. The fifth card detailed a question from ABC News' reporter Mary Bruce. A handwritten note on the card states "Question #3." "2024: How do YOU view the path forward? How do YOU think about YOUR place in history?" the card reads. ”Speaker McCarthy/Debt Limit: Depending on what happens with the House vote on the Speaker's debt limit bill tomorrow, do do YOU anticipate moving forwards?"

How exactly does Team Biden spin this? I don’t see how it can. I’ll be the first to admit I’m not great with names and faces, and no one expects Biden to recall every guest who sets foot in the White House. But needing a cheat sheet to identify people like Clinton and other high-profile Democrats? That’s downright alarming. Worse still, the cards themselves reveal just how micromanaged and scripted Biden’s public appearances were, and we all know why his handlers believed that level of control was necessary.

Naturally, Fox News Digital asked Biden's office for comment about the card usage but got crickets. Donald Trump's White House, however, had something to say.

"President Trump gives unfettered access to the media and answers every question imaginable, without pre-screening the press questions or collecting reporters’ palm cards ahead of time like his incompetent predecessor," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. "Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is actually running our country, and he doesn’t ever shy away from taking on the fake news to deliver the truth."

The corporate media spent four years gaslighting Americans about Biden’s “sharp as a tack” mental state, and these palm cards prove that they were in on the con the entire time. While journalists dutifully repeated White House talking points about Biden’s vigor, he literally couldn’t recognize Clinton or Schumer without a photo ID card.

