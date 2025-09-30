Michael Cohen Completely Blindsided MSNBC With One Statement About James Comey

Ever since a grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey, the left has been scrambling to spin it as yet another example of “weaponization of justice.” So when MSNBC brought on former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, it expected him to bolster that narrative and maybe even drop some fresh dirt on Trump to support it. But that plan backfired spectacularly. In an extraordinary exchange, Cohen blew up MSNBC’s preferred framing and flatly suggested that Comey will “likely” be found guilty.

Advertisement

Cohen started by questioning the media’s rush to judgment on the charges against Comey. “Is it about the rule of law?” he asked. “Do any of us actually really know whether Comey is or is not guilty of the charges?”

He mocked the pundit class that MSNBC and other networks routinely rely on to fill airtime. “I know that they parade out all of these pundits. They have the great titles in the chyron — ‘former prosecutor,’ yada yada, ‘former FBI.’ Who’s seen a single document that’s in the possession right now of the DOJ? The answer is nobody. Who has the crystal ball? Still nobody.”

Cohen then went further, revealing what he claims to have learned from his own digging into Comey’s role in the Russia probe. “I will tell you from my investigation — which I used Brian Karem, who’s a 30-year White House correspondent, to speak to people inside government because they wouldn’t talk to me — I’ve learned that Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way. And chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication.”

Then came the gut punch for MSNBC. “I believe, likely, he will be found guilty,” Cohen said flatly.

The MSNBC host, caught off guard, tried to steer the conversation back to safer ground. “Oh, well, that’s interesting because I think on the right—” the host began, before Cohen cut back in.

“I don’t know what that crime is. I believe, likely, he committed a crime. I don’t know what that crime is. But there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has each and every one of them. All they need to find is that one,” Cohen insisted.

Advertisement

In one of his most biting lines, Cohen turned the tables on the former FBI chief. “And remember, James Comey, when he was the head of the FBI, he was so used to punching down. Well, now you have the FBI that’s going to be punching up,” he said.

Recommended: Trump Is About to Pull Off the Biggest Federal Workforce Cut in History



Cohen also took a moment to describe how devastating he believes a “weaponized DOJ” can be, implicitly echoing Trump’s claims about prosecutorial abuse. “I’ve been through this system. I know better than anybody what a weaponized DOJ looks like and feels like. It is insurmountable.”

At that point, the MSNBC host tried to undermine Cohen’s credibility by bringing up his own legal troubles. “Didn’t you actually break the law, though? With Stormy Daniels and the payment?”

Cohen responded matter-of-factly, “Well, it was a campaign finance violation. Is it any different than, for example, John Edwards?”

The host continued, “Isn’t that what the law is supposed to do?”

Cohen then described the intense pressure he says he was under to plead guilty. “I pled. Let me say I did. I pled. I pled, also under some very extreme circumstances. My entire case didn’t last like everyone else’s. It was 48 hours — either from a Friday to a Monday — either I plead guilty or the Southern District of New York was filing an 80-page indictment that included my wife.”

“So before we get into — yeah, we could relitigate the whole thing,” Cohen concluded. “But I believe that Comey likely will be found guilty.”

Advertisement

🚨NEW: Michael Cohen predicts James Comey "WILL BE FOUND GUILTY" — leaving MSNBC hosts *SAD*🙁



"Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way. And chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication."… pic.twitter.com/xh4oa5rzxc — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 28, 2025

For a network that has long cast Cohen as a truth-teller and Trump’s nemesis, the exchange was a rare moment of cognitive dissonance. Cohen, who once eagerly helped fuel the left’s narrative that Trump was a criminal, now sounded more like a man echoing Trump’s grievances and warning that Comey himself may soon face the consequences. It was hilarious to watch.

Michael Cohen just tore MSNBC’s script to shreds, exposing Comey’s likely guilt and his weaponization of the DOJ against Trump. PJ Media cuts through the lies and fights for the truth. Join PJ Media VIP with the code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive content plus ad-free browsing. Don’t wait; join today!