Have you noticed that the Democratic Party’s talking points on Israel, Hamas, and Gaza always accentuate two specific demands in a very particular order:

The war in Gaza (and suffering, genocide, death, etc.) must end immediately. The Jewish/Israeli hostages must be released.

Advertisement

But they never say the hostages must be released to end the war.

Isn’t that weird? Releasing the hostages would accomplish everything they want! It’s the easiest, simplest way to immediately end the fighting and “give peace a chance” — and immediately is the key word. If the Democrats truly believed the Palestinians were suffering from genocide and mass starvation, then wouldn’t the fastest, quickest, most expedient off-ramp be worth promoting?

You might even think it’s a moral imperative!

The implication, of course, for inverting their talking points is that the Palestinians bear responsibility — that they could’ve ended the war over a year ago. And that’s not what the Democrats' liberal base wants to hear.

Welcome to the Hamas-ification of the Democratic Party, where the tactics, ideology, and ethos of Hamas have captured the left, transforming the Donkeys into its direct image. The coolest, trendiest liberals are even proudly adorning themselves in the fashion of Hamas — the flag, the colors, the clothes, and the keffiyeh.

It’s what they wear at their “Globalize the Intifada” rallies. Or when they’re harassing Jewish kids on college campuses.

And, either coincidentally or predictably, the left’s embrace of Hamas — a recognized terrorist organization — perfectly coincided with the shocking rise of leftwing U.S. political violence.

Advertisement

NBC News: Right-wing terror attacks plunged in 2025, while left-wing attacks tipped up

Most political violence comes from the radical left, and it’s actually WORSE than what these “studies” say, because they’re still lying about the stats. For example, remember when a pro-Hamas leftist firebombed the home of Josh Shapiro, the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania? Or the murder of two Israeli Embassy members by “Free Palestine” thugs?

Per NBC News:

The report also excluded some other high-profile incidents, including an arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence and a shooting that killed two Israeli Embassy staff in Washington, D.C., because they were classified as "ethnonationalist incidents."

As we noted in Sunday’s VIP column (which is 100% worth signing up for, by the way):

[The report] ALSO excluded the leftwing violence, arson, murders, and mayhem from the Black Lives Matter protests. (Were those “ethnonational incidents,” too?)

The phrase “ethnonational” is political newspeak. Not unlike “ethnostate,” it’s a made-up word that was popularized over the last decade:

In practice, "ethnostate" just means "a state for an ethnic group who I think should not have a state." https://t.co/C5IcYgAzfi — Roy (@royllovians) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

Either way, support for Israel — or support for the Hamas-led Palestinians — is now the single most partisan issue in American politics. More than abortion, trans rights, immigration, or anything else.

Over seven in 10 Republicans (71%) approve of Israel’s action in Gaza, a 5% increase since last September. But fewer than one in 10 Democrats (8%) agree.

That’s a 63-point partisan gap!

(The partisan gap on whether abortion should be legal in all or most cases is just 44 points.)

In today’s Democratic Party, waving the Palestinian flag while wearing a keffiyeh is virtue-signaling writ large; it’s a social cue to your fellow liberals that “proves” your kindness and compassion. But if you went to a Democratic street rally wearing a yarmulka and waving the Israeli flag, you’re gonna get the [expletive] beat out of you.

It’s no longer about a two-state solution, but hatred for the Jewish state.

Yesterday afternoon, the New York Post ran the story, “Zohran Mamdani refuses to denounce Hamas after Netanyahu vows to eradicate terrorists.”

From the article:

Mamdani stopped short of condemning the militant group after Netanyahu used his defiant address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to declare that Israel must “finish the job” in its war against Hamas. “I am not going to echo the words of Benjamin Netanyahu,” the mayoral nominee told reporters when asked point-blank later Friday if he agreed with the Israeli PM’s stance that Hamas is a terrorist group that needs to be destroyed. […] “What has been so infuriating to me and so many New Yorkers, frankly, is Benjamin Netanyahu’s use of the hostages as a justification to continue a war that has only continued to endanger the lives of those very hostages, as well as of so many Palestinians,” Mamdani said. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Well, golly gee. If only there were a simple way to end “Netanyahu’s use of hostages as justification to continue a war.” What on Earth could THAT be?

How about, oh, I don’t know… releasing the hostages?

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!